The National Women's Soccer League unveiled the preliminary list of registered players for the upcoming 2023 NWSL Draft. The annual event is set to take place on Jan. 12 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia. Fans can watch live coverage of the draft on CBS Sports Network, Paramount+ and CBS Sports HQ.

The current list features 92 players and is expected to grow before the eligibility deadline. Players must register by Jan. 9 at 11:59 p.m. ET to be eligible for selection. NJ/NY Gotham FC currently hold the number one selection overall.

There's already a handful of players on the current list that are considered first-round prospects. The University of Alabama has several players listed after ending their season as 2022 runners-up in the NCAA Championship and defender Reyna Reyes and forward Riley Mattingly Parker are among the eligible players. Texas Christian University forward Messiah Bright is a standout among the numerous forwards, and Santa Clara striker Izzy D'Aquila is a talent to watch.

Florida State University defender Emily Madril made headlines last year after signing the first-ever contract directly with the league through 2025. Madril made the decision to forgo the remainder of her NCAA eligibility at FSU, and the contract provided room to have her draft rights distributed and not forfeit her eligibility for the 2023 NWSL Draft. She recently played with BK Häcken FF of the Swedish Damallsvenskan on a short loan.

Here's the current list of players registered for the 2023 NWSL Draft: