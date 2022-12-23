The National Women's Soccer League unveiled the preliminary list of registered players for the upcoming 2023 NWSL Draft. The annual event is set to take place on Jan. 12 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia. Fans can watch live coverage of the draft on CBS Sports Network, Paramount+ and CBS Sports HQ.
The current list features 92 players and is expected to grow before the eligibility deadline. Players must register by Jan. 9 at 11:59 p.m. ET to be eligible for selection. NJ/NY Gotham FC currently hold the number one selection overall.
There's already a handful of players on the current list that are considered first-round prospects. The University of Alabama has several players listed after ending their season as 2022 runners-up in the NCAA Championship and defender Reyna Reyes and forward Riley Mattingly Parker are among the eligible players. Texas Christian University forward Messiah Bright is a standout among the numerous forwards, and Santa Clara striker Izzy D'Aquila is a talent to watch.
Florida State University defender Emily Madril made headlines last year after signing the first-ever contract directly with the league through 2025. Madril made the decision to forgo the remainder of her NCAA eligibility at FSU, and the contract provided room to have her draft rights distributed and not forfeit her eligibility for the 2023 NWSL Draft. She recently played with BK Häcken FF of the Swedish Damallsvenskan on a short loan.
Here's the current list of players registered for the 2023 NWSL Draft:
|First Name
|Last Name
|School
|Positions
Nour Imane
Addi
University of South Alabama
MID
Angelina
Anderson
University of California, Berkeley
GK
Amy
Andrews
Western Illinois University
FWD
Keeley
Ayala
University of the Incarnate Word
FWD
Alexis
Bach
Western Kentucky University
GK
Ingrid
Barbosa de Castro
West Virginia State University
MID/DEF
Ashley
Barron
University of Cincinnati
FWD
Kelis
Barton
University of Central Florida
MID
Jessica
Berlin
Seattle University
GK
Jewel
Boland
Southern Methodist University
FWD
Lauren
Bonavita
University of Massachusetts - Amherst
FWD
Lyza
Bosselmann
Gonzaga University
GK
Tanya
Boychuk
University of Memphis
FWD
Messiah
Bright
Texas Christian University
FWD
Kaytlin
Brinkman
Cal State Fullerton
FWD
Adélia
Bristot
Graceland University
FWD
Abbey
Burdette
University of Tennessee
FWD
Erin
Cembrale
Huntingdon College
FWD
Julissa
Cisneros
Southern Methodist University
FWD
Sydney
Collins
University of California, Berkeley
MID
Jessica
Cravero
Florida Institute of Technology
FWD
McKinley
Crone
University of Alabama
GK
Izzy
D'Aquila
Santa Clara University
FWD
Hailey
Davidson
University of Pittsburgh
FWD
Giovanna
DeMarco
Wake Forest University
MID
Nicole
Douglas
Arizona State University
FWD
Georgia
Eaton-Collins
University of Central Florida
DEF
Jadyn
Edwards
University of New Mexico
FWD
Sierra
Enge
Stanford University
MID
Sami
Feller
University of Denver
FWD
Kamryn
Fisher
University of Maryland
FWD
Danielle
Fuentes
University of South Alabama
FWD
Carlee
Giammona
Pepperdine University
MID
Anna
Vila
Palm Beach Atlantic University
MID
Kat
Gonzalez
Marshall University
MID
Makenna
Gottschalk
New Mexico State University
GK
Tameir
Grosvenor
Texas Wesleyan University
FWD
Brionna
Halverson
Saint Louis University
DEF
Jyllissa
Harris
University of South Carolina
MID
Natalee
Henry
Northwestern State University
FWD
Nicole
Henry
Northwestern State University
MID
Chaylyn
Hubbard
Texas Christian University
DEF
Haley
Johnson
University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee
FWD
Lauren
Karabin
Monmouth University
FWD
Camille
Lafaix
Cal Poly San Luis Opispo
FWD
Anna
Loftus
Louisiana Tech
MID
Savannah
Madden
University of Texas, Austin
GK
Emily
Madril
Florida State University
DEF
Karlee
Maes
University of New Mexico
FWD
Brianna
Martinez
University of Notre Dame
MID
Sydney
Martinez
University of South Florida
GK
Meagan
McClelland
Rutgers University
GK
Marykate
McGuire
University of Mississippi
FWD
Molly
McLaughlin
Xavier University
MID
Aaqila
Mclyn
Washington State University
FWD
Brenna
Mcpartlan
Louisiana State University
MID
Mykiaa
Minniss
Washington State University
DEF
Reese
Moffatt
Oregon State University
DEF
Maliah
Morris
Clemson University
FWD
Elicia
Mulvaney
Young Harris College
FWD
Gwen
Mummert
Mississippi State University
DEF
Ariana
Munoz
University of North Florida
FWD
Mallory
Olsson
University of Central Florida
FWD
Jenae
Packard
University of the Pacific
MID
Sydney
Parker
DePaul University
DEF
Riley
Mattingly Parker
University of Alabama
FWD
Mackenzie
Pluck
Duke University
FWD
Alyssa
Poarch
University of Maryland
FWD
Mackenzie
Rastatter
Grambling State University
MID
Reyna
Reyes
University of Alabama
DEF
Jesi
Rossman
Monmouth University
FWD
Amanda
Schafer
University of Maryland
FWD
Ally
Schlegel
Penn State University
FWD
Kristen
Scott
University of Central Florida
FWD
Courtney
Sebazco
Southern Methodist University
MID
Olivia
Sekany
University of Washington
GK
Ashlynn
Serepca
University of Alabama
FWD
Shaye
Seyffart
University of Washington
DEF
Kionna
Simon
Oklahoma State University
FWD
Lexy
Smith
Ball State University
DEF
Madeline
Smith
University of Maryland
GK
Fran
Soares Cupertino
West Virginia State University
FWD
Alexa
Spaanstra
University of Virginia
FWD
Sydney
Studer
Washington State University
FWD
Jenna
Tivnan
Syracuse University
DEF
Lauren
Turner
Indiana Wesleyan University
FWD
McKenzie
Weinert
University of Washington
FWD
Maisie
Whitsett
University of Louisville
FWD
Monica
Wilhelm
University of Iowa
GK
Abigail
Wolf
University of the Pacific
DEF
Mackenzie
Wood
University of Notre Dame
GK
Joana
Zanin
University of South Dakota
FWD