nwsl.jpg
Getty Images

The National Women's Soccer League unveiled the preliminary list of registered players for the upcoming 2023 NWSL Draft. The annual event is set to take place on Jan. 12 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia. Fans can watch live coverage of the draft on CBS Sports Network, Paramount+ and CBS Sports HQ.

The current list features 92 players and is expected to grow before the eligibility deadline. Players must register by Jan. 9 at 11:59 p.m. ET to be eligible for selection. NJ/NY Gotham FC currently hold the number one selection overall. 

There's already a handful of players on the current list that are considered first-round prospects. The University of Alabama has several players listed after ending their season as 2022 runners-up in the NCAA Championship and defender Reyna Reyes and forward Riley Mattingly Parker are among the eligible players. Texas Christian University forward Messiah Bright is a standout among the numerous forwards, and Santa Clara striker Izzy D'Aquila is a talent to watch. 

Florida State University defender Emily Madril made headlines last year after signing the first-ever contract directly with the league through 2025. Madril made the decision to forgo the remainder of her NCAA eligibility at FSU, and the contract provided room to have her draft rights distributed and not forfeit her eligibility for the 2023 NWSL Draft. She recently played with BK Häcken FF of the Swedish Damallsvenskan on a short loan. 

Here's the current list of players registered for the 2023 NWSL Draft:

First NameLast NameSchoolPositions

Nour Imane

Addi

University of South Alabama

MID

Angelina

Anderson

University of California, Berkeley

GK

Amy

Andrews

Western Illinois University

FWD

Keeley

Ayala

University of the Incarnate Word

FWD

Alexis

Bach

Western Kentucky University

GK

Ingrid

Barbosa de Castro

West Virginia State University

MID/DEF

Ashley

Barron

University of Cincinnati

FWD

Kelis

Barton

University of Central Florida

MID

Jessica

Berlin

Seattle University

GK

Jewel

Boland

Southern Methodist University

FWD

Lauren

Bonavita

University of Massachusetts - Amherst

FWD

Lyza

Bosselmann

Gonzaga University

GK

Tanya

Boychuk

University of Memphis

FWD

Messiah

Bright

Texas Christian University

FWD

Kaytlin

Brinkman

Cal State Fullerton

FWD

Adélia

Bristot

Graceland University

FWD

Abbey

Burdette

University of Tennessee

FWD

Erin

Cembrale

Huntingdon College

FWD

Julissa

Cisneros

Southern Methodist University

FWD

Sydney

Collins

University of California, Berkeley

MID

Jessica

Cravero

Florida Institute of Technology

FWD

McKinley

Crone

University of Alabama

GK

Izzy

D'Aquila

Santa Clara University

FWD

Hailey

Davidson

University of Pittsburgh

FWD

Giovanna

DeMarco

Wake Forest University

MID

Nicole

Douglas

Arizona State University

FWD

Georgia

Eaton-Collins

University of Central Florida

DEF

Jadyn

Edwards

University of New Mexico

FWD

Sierra

Enge

Stanford University

MID

Sami

Feller

University of Denver

FWD

Kamryn

Fisher

University of Maryland

FWD

Danielle

Fuentes

University of South Alabama

FWD

Carlee

Giammona

Pepperdine University

MID

Anna

Vila

Palm Beach Atlantic University

MID

Kat

Gonzalez

Marshall University

MID

Makenna

Gottschalk

New Mexico State University

GK

Tameir

Grosvenor

Texas Wesleyan University

FWD

Brionna

Halverson

Saint Louis University

DEF

Jyllissa

Harris

University of South Carolina

MID

Natalee

Henry

Northwestern State University

FWD

Nicole

Henry

Northwestern State University

MID

Chaylyn

Hubbard

Texas Christian University

DEF

Haley

Johnson

University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee

FWD

Lauren

Karabin

Monmouth University

 

FWD

Camille

Lafaix

Cal Poly San Luis Opispo

FWD

Anna

Loftus

Louisiana Tech

MID

Savannah

Madden

University of Texas, Austin

GK

Emily

Madril

Florida State University

DEF

Karlee

Maes

University of New Mexico

FWD

Brianna

Martinez

University of Notre Dame

MID

Sydney

Martinez

University of South Florida

GK

Meagan

McClelland

Rutgers University

GK

Marykate

McGuire

University of Mississippi

FWD

Molly

McLaughlin

Xavier University

MID

Aaqila

Mclyn

Washington State University

FWD

Brenna

Mcpartlan

Louisiana State University

MID

Mykiaa

Minniss

Washington State University

DEF

Reese

Moffatt

Oregon State University

DEF

Maliah

Morris

Clemson University

FWD

Elicia

Mulvaney

Young Harris College

FWD

Gwen

Mummert

Mississippi State University

DEF

Ariana

Munoz

University of North Florida

FWD

Mallory

Olsson

University of Central Florida

FWD

Jenae

Packard

University of the Pacific

MID

Sydney

Parker

DePaul University

DEF

Riley

Mattingly Parker

University of Alabama

FWD

Mackenzie

Pluck

Duke University

FWD

Alyssa

Poarch

University of Maryland

FWD

Mackenzie

Rastatter

Grambling State University

MID

Reyna

Reyes

University of Alabama

DEF

Jesi

Rossman

Monmouth University

FWD

Amanda

Schafer

University of Maryland

FWD

Ally

Schlegel

Penn State University

FWD

Kristen

Scott

University of Central Florida

FWD

Courtney

Sebazco

Southern Methodist University

MID

Olivia

Sekany

University of Washington

GK

Ashlynn

Serepca

University of Alabama

FWD

Shaye

Seyffart

University of Washington

DEF

Kionna

Simon

Oklahoma State University

FWD

Lexy

Smith

Ball State University

DEF

Madeline

Smith

University of Maryland

GK

Fran

Soares Cupertino

West Virginia State University

FWD

Alexa

Spaanstra

University of Virginia

FWD

Sydney

Studer

Washington State University

FWD

Jenna

Tivnan

Syracuse University

DEF

Lauren

Turner

Indiana Wesleyan University

FWD

McKenzie

Weinert

University of Washington

FWD

Maisie

Whitsett

University of Louisville

FWD

Monica

Wilhelm

University of Iowa

GK

Abigail

Wolf

University of the Pacific

DEF

Mackenzie

Wood

University of Notre Dame

GK

Joana

Zanin

University of South Dakota

FWD