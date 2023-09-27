Inter Miami CF will try to raise their second trophy in a month, but could be without two of their top players when they host the Houston Dynamo in the 2023 U.S. Open Cup Final on Wednesday on Paramount+. Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba were subbed off in the first half of Inter Miami's 4-0 win against Toronto FC on September 20 due to muscle fatigue, and it is unclear if either will start in Wednesday's match. Meanwhile, Houston is unbeaten in four of their last five matches, but visits the Sunshine State following a 2-1 road loss to Sporting KC. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days.

Kickoff from DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. The latest Inter Miami vs. Houston Dynamo odds list Miami as the -135 favorites (risk $135 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Houston the +320 underdogs. A draw is priced at +305 and the over/under for total goals is 3.5.

How to watch Inter Miami vs. Houston Dynamo

Inter Miami vs. Houston Dynamo date: Wednesday, Sept. 27

Inter Miami vs. Houston Dynamo time: 8:30 p.m. ET

U.S. Open Cup Final picks for Houston Dynamo vs. Inter Miami

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the U.S. Open Cup Final picks from SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe. Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For Inter Miami vs. Houston Dynamo, Sutton is picking Inter Miami to win for a -135 payout. The expert notes that, while the Herons could be without Messi and Alba, they have still shown growth and have midfielder Sergio Busquets to help lead the way. Busquets didn't play in Inter's last match against Orlando City, so he should be rested for Wednesday's match.

The Dynamo are also facing an uphill battle since they have won just one of their last nine road matches in regular time. Their job won't get any easier in Fort Lauderdale.

"Even if Messi and Alba miss out, I think Inter Miami has the quality to secure the victory in front of their home fans," Sutton told SportsLine. "I expect this number will skyrocket if Messi and Alba are in the starting XI, so I'm going ahead and locking it in at -135." Stream the game here.

