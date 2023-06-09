The champions of Europe will be crowned when Manchester City and Inter Milan collide in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday at Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul. Manchester City won the English Premier League title with a thrilling late-season surge and secured the FA Cup title with a 2-1 victory over rival Manchester United on Saturday. Meanwhile, Inter Milan finished third in Serie A this season, but they're coming off a 2-1 win over Fiorentina in the Coppa Italia final.

Kickoff is at 3 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Man City as the -230 favorites (risk $230 to win $100) in its latest Manchester City vs. Inter Milan odds, with Inter the +600 underdog. A draw is priced at +350, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before you lock in your Inter Milan vs. Manchester City picks or UEFA Champions League predictions, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple leagues on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+5.13 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the EFL Cup (+3.64) and the Europa League (+1.60).

Now, Green has broken down Man City vs. Inter Milan from every angle and just revealed his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Green's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Inter Milan vs. Man City:

Manchester City vs. Inter Milan spread: City -1.5 (+120), Inter +1.5 (-150)

Manchester City vs. Inter Milan over/under: 2.5 goals

Manchester City vs. Inter Milan money line: City -230, Inter +600, Draw +350

MCY: Erling Haaland leads the Champions League this season in goals (12)

leads the Champions League this season in goals (12) INT: Andre Onana leads the Champions League this season in saves (45)

Why you should back Manchester City

Manchester City have arguably the best goal scorer in the world in Erling Haaland. The 22-year-old striker from Norway already has broken the single-season record for goals by a Premier League player across all competitions with 52. He has scored 12 goals in his 10 Champions League appearances, finding the back of the net every 63 minutes.

In addition, Man City have been dominant for four months. Since the club's loss on Feb. 5 to Tottenham, Manchester City have trailed for a total of 52 minutes. They have 21 wins and five draws and only one loss over that stretch, with the one coming in a meaningless match at Brentford after City had already clinched the Premier League title.

Why you should back Inter Milan

The Nerazzurri have one of the best scorers in Serie A in Lautaro Martínez. The 25-year-old forward from Argentina led the team and ranked second in the league in goals with 21. He has scored 28 goals across all competitions this season.

In addition, Inter Milan have a world class keeper in Andre Onana. A 27-year-old from Cameroon, Onana leads the Champions League this season in saves (45). He also is one of the best keepers in the world at distributing the ball and can instigate the team's attack with long balls to players like Edin Džeko and Romelu Lukaku.

Green has broken down the Champions League final from every angle. He is leaning Over on the goal total and has locked in two confident best bets, both of which would pay plus-money.

