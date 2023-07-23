Brazil will look to get a leg up on Panama when they meet in a 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Group F matchup on Monday. Brazil will look to improve on their 10th place finish at the 2019 Women's World Cup in France, after going 2-2. Their best finish was in 1999, when they finished third at the tournament played in the United States. Panama, meanwhile, have qualified for the first time and have compiled a 6-4-1 mark since the start of the year.

Kickoff is set for 7 a.m. ET at Hindmarsh Stadium in Adelaide, Australia. Caesars Sportsbook lists Brazil as the -5000 favorites (risk $5,000 to win $100) in its latest Brazil vs. Panama odds, with Panama the +9000 underdogs. A draw is priced at +1100, and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5. Before locking in any Panama vs. Brazil picks or 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup predictions, be sure to check out what proven SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. Since the end of last year's World Cup he has been red-hot, going 165-148-8 for a profit of $2,682 for $100 bettors.

Now, Eimer has broken down Brazil vs. Panama from every angle and just revealed his picks and 2023 Women's World Cup predictions.

Brazil vs. Panama spread: Brazil -3.5 (+120), Panama +3.5 (-150)

Brazil vs. Panama over/under: 3.5 goals

Brazil vs. Panama money line: Brazil -5000, Panama +9000, Draw +1100

BRA: Brazil went 3-2-1 since the start of the year, with losses coming against Canada 2-0 and the U.S. 2-1

2-0 and the U.S. 2-1 PAN: Panama have been outscored 12-0 in their last two matches



Why you should back Brazil

The Brazilians boast a high-scoring offense, which has produced six goals in their last two matches -- a 2-1 win over Germany and a 4-0 triumph over Chile. Leading the way is 37-year-old forward Marta, a six-time winner of the FIFA World Player of the Year award. In 174 appearances for the national team, she has scored 115 goals. She is also a member of the Orlando Pride of the National Women's Soccer League and has scored 29 goals in 89 league matches since 2017.

Also helping power the offense is forward Debinha. The 31-year-old has competed for Brazil since 2011, and in 130 appearances, she has scored 58 goals. She spent six seasons with the North Carolina Courage of the NWSL, and is currently a member of the Kansas City Current. In her time with North Carolina, she scored 42 goals in 115 matches.

Why you should back Panama

The Panamanians sport a younger side, with just four players 30 years or older. Their top scorer has been midfielder Marta Cox as the 25-year-old has scored nine goals in 19 appearances. She plays domestically for Pachuca of the Liga MX Femenil, where she has scored twice in 16 appearances since the start of the 2022 season. She played for Leon in 2021-22, scoring two goals in 17 matches.

Also helping the offense is forward Lineth Cedeno. The 22-year-old already has eight goals in 14 matches for her home country, including two since the start of the year. She is a member of Sampdoria, where she has played in 13 matches. In 2021-22, she played for Hellas Verona, scoring five goals in 15 appearances.

