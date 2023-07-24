The final day of group-stage openers features another critical early match when South Korea and Colombia face off in a Group H battle in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. Germany, the world's second-ranked team are also in Group H, as are No. 72 Morocco. Thus, 17th-ranked South Korea and No. 25 Colombia are expected to battle for the 2023 Women's World Cup Group H runner-up spot. South Korea lost all three matches at the 2019 Women's World Cup, but reached the Round of 16 in 2015. Colombia failed to qualify for the last Women's World Cup but also advanced to the Round of 16 in 2015.

The match is set to kick off at 10 p.m. ET at Allianz Stadium near Sydney, Australia. South Korea are +145 favorites (risk $100 to win $145) in Caesars Sportsbook's latest South Korea vs. Colombia odds, with Colombia +210 underdogs. A draw is priced at +190 and the over/under for total goals scored is 1.5. Before you consider your Colombia vs. South Korea picks or FIFA Women's World Cup bets, be sure to check out what SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton has to say.

Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

Now, Sutton has set his sights on Colombia vs. South Korea and revealed his picks and best bets. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the betting lines for South Korea vs. Colombia:

Colombia vs. South Korea spread: South Korea -0.5 (-135)

Colombia vs. South Korea over/under: 1.5 goals

Colombia vs. South Korea money line: Colombia +210, South Korea +145, Draw +190

COL: Colombia have posted eight clean sheets in their past 13 matches (8-3-2).

KOR: South Korea have a 22-15 goal advantage in their past 11 games (6-2-3).



Colombia vs. South Korea picks: See picks at SportsLine



Why you should back Colombia

Manager Nelson Abadia has a strong mix of veterans and young talent and has them playing the exciting tiki-taka brand of football common in South America. The Powerpuff Girls use their speed and creativity to overwhelm defenses, and they come in with confidence. Colombia reached the final of the 2022 Copa America to earn their spot, and they gave continental giant Brazil all they could handle in the final. The Brazilians took a 1-0 victory, but it was still an impressive showing for the side. Colombia have scored at least once in all 13 matches since that final, going 8-3-2 in that span.

With young players like Real Madrid's Linda Caicedo playing alongside veterans like captain Catalina Usme, Colombia are an intriguing team. Caicedo, 18, had two goals and four assists in 10 matches in Spain's Liga F, and Usme is the star of Colombia's domestic league. The 33-year-old also is the nation's all-time leading scorer with 50 goals. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back South Korea

The Taegeuk Ladies are one of the most experienced sides at this World Cup, and they know this could be the last opportunity for many of the top players. The South Koreans have 10 players with at least 50 caps, including the nation's top two all-time. Ji So-yun and Cho So-hyun have each appeared in 144 matches, and Ji is the nation's leading scorer, male or female, with 66 goals. The former WSL Player of the Year with Chelsea joined the team at age 15. Cho is the inspirational leader and workhorse, even at age 35, and has a wealth of experience around the world.

Moon Mi-ra was the leading scorer in Asian Cup qualifying with five goals, and Ji scored five in the tournament itself. South Korea went 5-1-0 with a 23-1 goal advantage before the knockout round. Then they beat Australia 1-0 and the Philippines 2-0 before losing 3-2 to China in the Asian Cup final. See which team to pick here.

How to make Colombia vs. South Korea picks

Sutton has analyzed South Korea vs. Colombia from every possible angle, and we can tell you he's leaning Over on the goal total. He's also revealed two confident best bets and his full breakdown of the match. He's only sharing his Women's World Cup picks and analysis at SportsLine.

So who wins Colombia vs. South Korea, and what are the best bets for Monday's matchup? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for the South Korea vs. Colombia match, all from the expert who compiled a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players, and find out.