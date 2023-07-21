The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup continues with three group stage matches on Saturday. All three games feature tournament debuts for the participating squads, and the second game of the day pits England against Haiti. England has made deep runs in the last two Women's World Cups, while Haiti is a first-time participant. The match will take place in Brisbane, Australia.

Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 a.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists England as the -8000 favorites (risk $8,000 to win $100) in its latest England vs. Haiti odds. Haiti are the +4000 underdogs, a draw is priced at +1400, and the over/under for total goals scored is 4.5. Before making any England vs. Haiti picks or 2023 Women's World Cup predictions, be sure to check out what proven SportsLine soccer insider Martin Green is saying.

Now, Green has taken an in-depth look at England vs. Haiti and just locked in his 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup picks and predictions. Here are the betting lines for England vs. Haiti:

England vs. Haiti money line: ENG -8000, Draw +1400, Haiti +4000

England vs. Haiti spread: England -3.5 (-150)

England vs. Haiti over/under: 4.5 goals

Why you should back England

England has a tremendous talent advantage in this match, as evidenced by the long odds for Haiti in the betting market. This is the first-ever meeting between the two countries, and England is the second-favorite to win the entire tournament. England finished in the top four in the last two Women's World Cups, and the team broke through in becoming European champions last year.

England defeated Spain, Sweden, and Germany to win that title, and history is on England's side. In fact, England has never failed to make it through to the knockout phase in five previous World Cup appearances. That experience will be prominent in this setting, and England was also impressive in a win over Brazil back in April. This is a deep, talented group with plenty of star power. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Haiti

Haiti is facing long odds in this setting as a first-time participant in the Women's World Cup. However, this is a talented squad that earned its bid to Australia and New Zealand with a 2-1 victory over Chile in qualifying. Melchie Dumornay scored both goals for Haiti in that match, and the Haitians also have other standout performers including Nerilia Mondesir and veteran striker Roselord Borgella.

In addition to Haiti's own strengths, England is potentially more vulnerable than some might expect. England is missing both Beth Mead and Leah Williamson due to injuries, and while England was dominant in qualifying, the squad did not win either of its final two friendlies before the tournament. See which team to pick here.

How to make England vs. Haiti picks

