Spain and England will battle to be the World's best in the 2023 Women's World Cup final on Sunday at Stadium Australia in Sydney. The two teams are in standout form ahead of the big game and all players are available for selection. It's the first World Cup final appearance for both programs, so getting the start will be a historic honor. So who will get named to the starting lineups?

Let's take a look at how to watch the upcoming match and a lineup prediction

Lineup predictions



Spain starting lineup prediction: Cata Coll; Ona Batlle, Irene Paredes, Laia Codina, Carmona; Aitana Bonmati, Teresa Abelleira, Jenni Hermoso; Alba Redondo, Mariona Caldentey, Ester Gonzalez.

Throughout the tournament Spain has shown they have a deep bench. Manager Jorge Vilda made player rotations throughout the group stage, including the goalkeeper position, and into the knockout rounds. This is the game for all the glory though, so rotation might not be a key factor here for coaching staffs that want to play their ideal starting eleven.

The team will welcome back Oihane Hernandez but Olga Carmona's game winning goal might keep her in the lineup for the final. Vilda may also feel pressure to start Salma Paralluelo after scoring in two consecutive games as a substitue. His tactics have been somewhat clear in a system related to possession, so I anticipate Paralluelo to still be his 'break in case of emergency' option while Gonzalez get the chance to build over 90 minutes instead of off the bench.

England starting lineup prediction: Mary Earps; Jess Carter, Millie Bright, Alex Greenwood; Lucy Bronze, Georgia Stanway, Keira Walsh, Rachel Daly; Ella Toone; Alessia Russo, Lauren Hemp

If there's another team that has flexed their depth this tournament it's England. So, if things come down to a battle of tactical adjustments, manager Sarina Wiegman likely has the upper hand here. She and the coaching staff shifted formations mid tournament and it has paid off. Carter, Bright, and Greenwood have been steadfast center backs in front of Earps, and it has elevated play higher up the pitch.

Lauren James is back after a two game suspension but Toone's chemistry alongside Hemp and Russo has blossomed through the knockout rounds and could mean James remains an option off the bench. It could be the type of x-factor that spoiles Vilda's attempt to bring on Paralluelo in late game scenarios.

Viewing information