Teams looking to get off to quick starts at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup meet when France battles Jamaica in a Group F matchup on Sunday. France, which took sixth in 2019 as the host country, have finished as high as fourth, accomplishing that in 2011 in Germany. Jamaica, which qualified in 2019, went 0-3 in the group stage. The Jamaicans were outscored 12-1 in their matchups, but get a chance at redemption with matches against France, Panama and Brazil.

Kickoff is set for 6 a.m. ET at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia.

Now, Sutton has set his sights on France vs. Jamaica and revealed his picks and best bets.

FRA: Have three players on the roster who have scored 22 or more goals in their international careers

JAM: Are 2-5-1 since the start of the year, including a 1-0 win over Morocco on July 16

Why you should back France

The French are capable scorers, having scored five goals in two matches already in 2023. They are led by 34-year-old forward Eugenie Le Sommer, who has represented her country since 2009. In 179 career appearances for France, Le Sommer has scored 89 goals. In 19 matches since 2018, she has 13 goals. Since 2010, she has played for Lyon of France's Division 1 Feminine, and in 361 matches for Lyon, she has registered 282 goals.

Also helping power France's offense is team captain Wendie Renard. The 33-year-old has been a member of the national side since 2011. In 146 appearances, she has found the net 34 times, including 10 goals in 28 matches since 2020. She began her senior career in 2006 for Lyon, where she has recorded 142 career goals in 272 appearances, which includes tournaments.

Why you should back Jamaica

Captain Khadija Shaw powers the Jamaicans. The 26-year-old forward has been a goal machine, scoring 56 times in just 38 international matches. Since the beginning of 2022, she has scored 13 times in nine matches for Jamaica. She is also a member of Manchester City of the English Barclays Women's Super League. In 22 matches this past season, she scored 20 goals in 22 league matches.

Also helping provide offense for the Jamaicans is 21-year-old Jody Brown. In 29 international appearances, she has scored 13 times. The forward is playing collegiately in the United States for Florida State. In 64 matches for the Seminoles, she has scored 17 goals.

How to make France vs. Jamaica

Sutton has analyzed Jamaica vs. France from every possible angle, and we can tell you he's leaning Over on the goal total (4.5).

