Zambia and Japan square off on Saturday in a 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup match between Group C foes. Japan is the only Asian nation to appear in all nine Women's World Cups. They won two of their past three international battles, including a 5-0 win over Panama. Meanwhile, Zambia is set to make their first-ever Women's World Cup appearance. Zambia outlasted Germany 3-2 in a friendly affair on July 7, giving the African nation confidence leading into Saturday's showdown.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3 a.m. ET from Waikato Stadium in Hamilton, New Zealand. Caesars Sportsbook lists Japan as the -360 favorite (risk $360 to win $100) in its latest Zambia vs Japan odds. Zambia is a +800 underdog, a draw is priced at +450, and the over/under for total goals scored is set at 3.5. Before making any Japan vs. Zambia picks or Women's World Cup picks, you need to see the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup predictions and best bets from SportsLine soccer insider Brandt Sutton.

Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. Anybody following those picks saw huge returns.

Now, Sutton has broken down the Zambia vs. Japan match from every angle and locked in his picks and 2023 Women's World Cup predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Japan vs. Zambia:

Zambia vs. Japan moneyl ine: Japan -360, Zambia +800, Draw +450

Zambia vs. Japan spread: Japan -1.5 (-135)

Zambia vs. Japan over/under: 3.5 goals



Why you should back Japan

Japan have been in environments like this before and will be well prepared. Heading into the 2023 Women's World Cup, Japan won three of their last four international friendlies, including a commanding 5-0 victory over Panama. Midfielder Yui Hasegawa is one of the top players on the team. Hasegawa can use both feet with terrific precision and score with either foot.

The 28-year-old was first on the team in both goals (three) and assists (two) in the last three international matches. A strength of this team is its defense, forcing opposing teams to play out of rhythm. Japan only allowed two goals over their past four international games before the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Why you should back Zambia

Zambia rolls into the Women's World Cup excited and thrilled as they make their debut. The offense has been fun to watch, logging eight goals over their last three outings. On July 7, Zambia knocked off Germany 3-2, holding them scoreless until the 90th minute. Forward Barbra Banda owns superb offensive firepower and can strike with either foot and from great length.

The 23-year-old captain led the team in goals (four) during the past four international matchups. In the win over Germany, she scored two goals on four shots. Forward Racheal Kundananji is another outstanding attacker who was the top goal scorer (25) for Madrid CFF during the 2022-23 season. Additionally, the 23-year-old can set up fellow teammates up due to the attention drawn from other defenders.

How to make Zambia vs. Japan picks

Sutton has analyzed this 2023 Women's World Cup match from every angle and he's locked in his confident best bet for Japan vs. Zambia.

