The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup will have two games on the agenda on Tuesday. In the first half of the double header, New Zealand will face the Philippines. The two teams are in Group A, and the match is set for Wellington Regional Stadium. New Zealand opened the Women's World Cup 2023 with a win over Norway, while the Philippines lost to Switzerland in the opener.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1:30 a.m. ET from Wellington, New Zealand. New Zealand are the -300 favorites in the latest odds. The Philippines are the +900 underdogs, a draw is priced at +340, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Jon Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since the end of last year's World Cup he has been red-hot, going 165-148-8 for a profit of $2,682 for $100 bettors.

Now, Eimer has broken down New Zealand vs. Philippines from every angle. Here are the betting lines and trends for Philippines vs. New Zealand:

New Zealand vs. Philippines money line: NZ -300, Draw +340, PHI +900

New Zealand vs. Philippines spread: New Zealand -1.5 (-115)

New Zealand vs. Philippines over/under: 2.5 goals



Why you should back New Zealand

New Zealand will play this match in their own backyard with what projects to be a raucous atmosphere behind the women's national team. Manager Jitka Klimkova leads the Football Ferns, and New Zealand had a rousing start on Thursday. The 1-0 victory over Norway was not only an upset in the betting market but also the first Women's World Cup win ever for New Zealand.

Hannah Wilkinson scored the game's only goal in the 48th minute, set up by a strong cross from Jacqui Hand, and Wilkinson is the team's top scorer. She has 29 goals, including Thursday's winner, while playing for New Zealand. Overall, the Football Ferns also have the experience advantage, featuring eight players with at least 80 international caps. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Philippines

The Philippines entered the tournament with their highest FIFA world ranking in history and, even after a loss to Switzerland, there is room for optimism. The Philippines have four clean sheets in the last seven matches, allowing only four goals combined in that sample. During qualifying, the Philippines scored a combined 16 goals against Hong Kong, Pakistan, and Tajikistan, and Sarina Bolden is a talented creator.

Bolden, a 27-year-old forward, has 21 goals in 37 national team appearances, and the Philippines are facing a New Zealand team with weaknesses. New Zealand has lost seven of their last 10 matches, scoring only four goals and conceding 22 times in 2023. New Zealand also have an ugly World Cup record, with only one win and two clean sheets in 16 all-time Women's World Cup games. See which team to pick here.

Eimer has broken down the 2023 Women's World Cup match from every angle and has identified a confident best bet for Philippines vs. New Zealand.

So who wins New Zealand vs. Philippines on Tuesday, and where does all the betting value lie?