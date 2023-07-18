The eyes of the soccer world turn to the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup this week. The action begins on Thursday, July 20 in both Australia and New Zealand, with the best of the best in women's soccer taking part. The host countries each take the field on opening day, though the pre-tournament favorite, the United States Women's National Team makes its debut on July 21. The USWNT takes on Vietnam at 9 p.m. ET in Auckland on July 21, beginning its run at a potential third consecutive Women's World Cup title.

The USWNT are the +225 favorites in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The Americans are followed by England (+375), Germany (+650), Spain (+700), and France (+800) as top projected contenders. Should your 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup picks include the USWNT winning it all, or will the Americans fall short of their ultimate goal? Before locking in any 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup picks or USWNT predictions, you need to see what SportsLine's Brandt Sutton has to say.

Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for nearly five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe. He was SportsLine's top soccer expert in 2022 with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players.

Now, Sutton has broken down the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup draw from all sides and released his top picks and predictions for the USWNT.

FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 predictions

Sutton is backing the United States to make the semifinal at -160 odds (risk $160 to win $100). The pre-tournament favorites have history on their side, finishing no worse than in third place at the FIFA Women's World Cup across eight appearances. That includes four cup victories and two straight titles before this year's gathering. The USWNT are missing key pieces, headlined by team captain Becky Sauerbrunn and noted standout Mallory Swanson, leaving more uncertainty than usual around Vlatko Andonovski and his team.

However, the United States is on a nine-game winning streak on arrival, posting an unbeaten overall mark in 2023. The United States has allowed only two goals in the last nine games, producing seven clean sheets in that span, and the overall level of play was impressive in two wins over the Republic of Ireland in April before a 2-0 friendly win over Wales earlier this month. The United States is No. 1 in the FIFA Women's World Rankings, and this is a team with veteran leadership.

"I expect the Americans to win their group, as do oddsmakers, who've listed the Americans as massive -400 favorites to win Group E," Sutton said. "Things could get tricky for Team USA in the quarter-finals, but I think the experience will shine through as the Americans reach the semi-finals for a ninth consecutive tournament."

How to make 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup picks

Sutton has locked in his best bets to win the 2023 Women's World Cup, focusing on the USWNT. He's revealed exactly how far the USWNT will advance at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. He's also locked in two plus-money wagers.

So how will the USWNT perform in the 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia/New Zealand, and where does all the betting value lie?

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup odds

United States +225

England +375

Germany +650

Spain +700

France +800

Australia +1200

Sweden +1400

Netherlands +1800

Canada +2500

Brazil +2500

Japan +3000

Norway +6500

Denmark +8000

South Korea +10000

Portugal +10000

Italy +15000

New Zealand +15000

China +15000

Haiti +15000

Colombia +15000

Ireland +20000

Zambia +25000

Switzerland +25000

Argentina +30000

South Africa +50000

Costa Rica +50000

Jamaica +50000

Nigeria +75000

Morocco +75000

Vietnam +100000

Panama +100000

Philippines +100000

2023 Women's World Cup groups

Group A

New Zealand

Norway

Philippines

Switzerland

Group B

Australia

Canada

Republic of Ireland

Nigeria

Group C

Costa Rica

Japan

Spain

Zambia

Group D

England

Haiti

Denmark

China

Group E

United States

Vietnam

Netherlands

Portugal

Group F

France

Jamaica

Brazil

Panama

Group G

Sweden

South Africa

Italy

Argentina

Group H

Germany

Morocco

Colombia

South Korea