The eyes of the soccer world turn to the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup this week. The action begins on Thursday, July 20 in both Australia and New Zealand, with the best of the best in women's soccer taking part. The host countries each take the field on opening day, though the pre-tournament favorite, the United States Women's National Team makes its debut on July 21. The USWNT takes on Vietnam at 9 p.m. ET in Auckland on July 21, beginning its run at a potential third consecutive Women's World Cup title.
The USWNT are the +225 favorites in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The Americans are followed by England (+375), Germany (+650), Spain (+700), and France (+800) as top projected contenders.
Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for nearly five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe. He was SportsLine's top soccer expert in 2022 with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players.
Now, Sutton has broken down the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup draw from all sides and released his top picks and predictions for the USWNT.
Sutton is backing the United States to make the semifinal at -160 odds (risk $160 to win $100). The pre-tournament favorites have history on their side, finishing no worse than in third place at the FIFA Women's World Cup across eight appearances. That includes four cup victories and two straight titles before this year's gathering. The USWNT are missing key pieces, headlined by team captain Becky Sauerbrunn and noted standout Mallory Swanson, leaving more uncertainty than usual around Vlatko Andonovski and his team.
However, the United States is on a nine-game winning streak on arrival, posting an unbeaten overall mark in 2023. The United States has allowed only two goals in the last nine games, producing seven clean sheets in that span, and the overall level of play was impressive in two wins over the Republic of Ireland in April before a 2-0 friendly win over Wales earlier this month. The United States is No. 1 in the FIFA Women's World Rankings, and this is a team with veteran leadership.
"I expect the Americans to win their group, as do oddsmakers, who've listed the Americans as massive -400 favorites to win Group E," Sutton said. "Things could get tricky for Team USA in the quarter-finals, but I think the experience will shine through as the Americans reach the semi-finals for a ninth consecutive tournament."
Sutton has locked in his best bets to win the 2023 Women's World Cup, focusing on the USWNT. He's revealed exactly how far the USWNT will advance at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.
2023 FIFA Women's World Cup odds
2023 FIFA Women's World Cup odds
United States +225
England +375
Germany +650
Spain +700
France +800
Australia +1200
Sweden +1400
Netherlands +1800
Canada +2500
Brazil +2500
Japan +3000
Norway +6500
Denmark +8000
South Korea +10000
Portugal +10000
Italy +15000
New Zealand +15000
China +15000
Haiti +15000
Colombia +15000
Ireland +20000
Zambia +25000
Switzerland +25000
Argentina +30000
South Africa +50000
Costa Rica +50000
Jamaica +50000
Nigeria +75000
Morocco +75000
Vietnam +100000
Panama +100000
Philippines +100000
2023 Women's World Cup groups
Group A
New Zealand
Norway
Philippines
Switzerland
Group B
Australia
Canada
Republic of Ireland
Nigeria
Group C
Costa Rica
Japan
Spain
Zambia
Group D
England
Haiti
Denmark
China
Group E
United States
Vietnam
Netherlands
Portugal
Group F
France
Jamaica
Brazil
Panama
Group G
Sweden
South Africa
Italy
Argentina
Group H
Germany
Morocco
Colombia
South Korea