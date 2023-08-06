The Women's World Cup rolls on but it will do so without the United States who were knocked out in a penalty shootout with Sweden by a margin of millimeters. It was a game that shows how hard it is to win three consecutive World Cup titles but just because the USWNT are out of the tournament doesn't mean that there aren't impressive teams left to lift the World Cup title. The gap in talent between the United States and the rest of the world has been closing by the second and this Word Cup has showcased that with the USWNT only allowing two shots on target during the entire tournament. They now head home with their earliest exit in Women's World Cup history.

But with the United States out, who are some of the top teams to lift the trophy? Only only team remaining in the field has ever won the World Cup before -- Japan.

We rank the three best:

3. Spain

With each day, Spain's 4-0 loss to Japan looks a little better as Japan roll through the rest of the field. Defense is still a concern but it is becoming a minor one with them scoring 13 goals in their other three games played. Featuring one of the deepest squads in the entire World Cup, Spain have been able to roll past teams with Alexia Putellas only logging 134 minutes while ramping up after her injury recovery. Spain have had five different goalscorers during the tournament so far and can provide different looks depending on if Jennifer Hermoso or Esther Gonzalez are leading the line. That gives Spain an advantage that most don't have.

Other teams are lucky to have one starting quality number nine while Spain can play different options while even changing their entire attacking outlook depending on substitutes. While it remains to be seen if Spain have a championship-quality defense, if they can keep scoring goals, it might not matter.

2. Japan

One of the most complete teams in the tournament Japan's flexibility has been a sight to behold. Futoshi Ikeda has had his team prepared for every situation as their pragmatic style has seen them control matches in the World Cup. Jun Endo has been able to keep teams on their toes on the wing while Hinata Miyazawa leads the Golden Boot race with five goals to her name. Pushed by Norway, Japan needed to regain focus and were able to tweak their game in the second half to run them off the pitch.

That response while under pressure is one of the reasons that Japan won't fear Sweden in the next round and can win the tournament. The goal that Norway scored was the first that Japan had allowed during the tournament as even with their lack of size, the defense has been a unit.

1. England

Even after winning the Euros and defeating the United States prior to the World Cup, England came into this tournament with something to prove. Only scoring one goal to defeat Haiti and Denmark, England were getting the job done but in a disappointing fashion similar to the United States during the group stage. But then one player changed everything, Lauren James. Getting her first start against Denmark, James would score the eventual winner before absolutely breaking out against China to close out group stage play.

In that match, James scored two goals and assisted three more showing that she can make the attack tick over on her own, which is one of the reasons that she's in the running for the Golden Ball. Facing Nigeria, England will have to be on their game to advance but Mary Earps is overseeing a solid defense and England are among the teams that can win the tournament.



