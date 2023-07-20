The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup is rapidly approaching and 32 countries will battle it out for a chance at soccer's biggest prize. It's the first time 32 nations will participate in the tournament and a quarter of the teams will be making their World Cup debuts, including two Concacaf nations in Haiti and Panama. The U.S. women's national team are current World Cup winners, crowned champions four times (1991, 1999, 2015, 2019) and aiming for their third consecutive title. You can watch all the World Cup matches on the Fox Sports App and fuboTV (Try for free).

.Take a look at the entire World Cup schedule below:

All times Eastern

Thursday, July 20

New Zealand 1, Norway 0

Australia 1, Ireland 0

Nigeria vs. Canada, 10:30 p.m. Fox

Friday, July 21

Philippines vs. Switzerland, 1 a.m. on FS1

Spain vs. Costa Rica, 3:30 a.m. on FS1

USA vs. Vietnam, 9 p.m. on Fox

Saturday, July 22

Zambia vs. Japan, 3 a.m. on FS1

England vs. Haiti, 5:30 a.m. on Fox

Denmark vs. China, 8 a.m. on Fox

Sunday, July 23

Sweden vs. South Africa, 1 a.m. on FS1

Netherlands vs. Portugal, 3:30 a.m. on FS1

France vs. Jamaica, 6 a.m. on Fox

Monday, July 24

Italy vs. Argentina, 2 a.m. on FS1

Germany vs. Morocco, 4:30 a.m. on FS1

Brazil vs. Panama, 7 a.m. on FS1

Colombia vs. South Korea, 10 p.m. on FS1

Tuesday, July 25

New Zealand vs. Philippines, 1:30 a.m. on FS1

Switzerland vs. Norway, 4 a.m. on FS1

Wednesday, July 26

Japan vs. Costa Rica, 1 a.m. on FS1

Spain vs. Zambia, 3:30 a.m. on FS1

Canada vs. Ireland, 8 a.m. on FS1

USA vs. Netherlands, 9 p.m. on Fox

Thursday, July 27

Portugal vs. Vietnam, 3:30 a.m. on FS1

Australia vs. Nigeria, 6 a.m. on FS1

Argentina vs. South Africa, 8 p.m. on FS1

Friday, July 28

England vs. Denmark, 4:30 a.m. on FS1

China vs. Haiti, 7 a.m. on FS1



Saturday, July 29

Sweden vs. Italy, 3:30 a.m. on FS1

France vs. Brazil, 6 a.m. on Fox

Panama vs. Jamaica, 8:30 a.m. on Fox

Sunday, July 30

South Korea vs. Morocco, 12:30 a.m. on Fox

Switzerland vs. New Zealand, 3 a.m. on Fox

Norway vs. Philippines, 3 a.m. on FS1

Germany vs. Colombia, 5:30 a.m. on FS1

Monday, July 31

Japan vs. Spain, 3 a.m. on Fox

Costa Rica vs. Zambia, 3 a.m. on FS1

Canada vs. Australia, 6 a.m. on Fox

Ireland vs. Nigeria, 6 a.m. on FS1

Tuesday, Aug. 1

Portugal vs. USA, 3 a.m. on Fox

Vietnam vs. Netherlands, 3 a.m. on FS1

China vs. England, 7 a.m. on Fox

Haiti vs. Denmark, 7 a.m. on FS1

Wednesday, Aug. 2

Argentina vs. Sweden, 3 a.m. on Fox

South Africa vs. Italy, 3 a.m. on FS1

France vs. Panama, 6 a.m. on Fox

Jamaica vs. Brazil, 6 a.m. on FS1

Thursday, Aug. 3

South Korea vs. Germany, 6 a.m. on Fox

Morocco vs. Colombia, 6 a.m. on FS1

Round of 16

Saturday, Aug. 5

1A vs. 2C, 1 a.m. on FS1

1C vs. 2A, 4 a.m. on FS1

1E vs. 2G, 10 p.m. on Fox

Sunday, Aug. 6

1G vs. 2E, 5 a.m. on Fox

Monday, Aug. 7

1D vs. 2B, 3:30 a.m. on FS1

1B vs. 2D, 6:30 a.m. on FS1

Tuesday, Aug. 8

1H vs. 2F, 4 a.m. on FS1

1F vs. 2H, 7 a.m. on FS1

Quarterfinals

Thursday, Aug. 10

TBD vs. TBD, 9 p.m. on Fox



Friday, Aug. 11

TBD vs. TBD, 3:30 a.m. on Fox



Saturday, Aug. 12

TBD vs. TBD, 3 a.m. on Fox

TBD vs. TBD, 6:30 a.m. on Fox

Semifinals

Tuesday, April 15

TBD vs. TBD, 4 a.m. on Fox



Wednesday, April 16

TBD vs. TBD, 6 a.m. on Fox

Third place

Saturday, Aug. 19

TBD vs. TBD, 4 a.m. on Fox

Final

Sunday, Aug. 20

TBD vs. TBD, 6 a.m. on Fox