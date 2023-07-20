The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup is rapidly approaching and 32 countries will battle it out for a chance at soccer's biggest prize. It's the first time 32 nations will participate in the tournament and a quarter of the teams will be making their World Cup debuts, including two Concacaf nations in Haiti and Panama. The U.S. women's national team are current World Cup winners, crowned champions four times (1991, 1999, 2015, 2019) and aiming for their third consecutive title. You can watch all the World Cup matches on the Fox Sports App and fuboTV (Try for free).
.Take a look at the entire World Cup schedule below:
All times Eastern
Thursday, July 20
New Zealand 1, Norway 0
Australia 1, Ireland 0
Nigeria vs. Canada, 10:30 p.m. Fox
Friday, July 21
Philippines vs. Switzerland, 1 a.m. on FS1
Spain vs. Costa Rica, 3:30 a.m. on FS1
USA vs. Vietnam, 9 p.m. on Fox
Saturday, July 22
Zambia vs. Japan, 3 a.m. on FS1
England vs. Haiti, 5:30 a.m. on Fox
Denmark vs. China, 8 a.m. on Fox
Sunday, July 23
Sweden vs. South Africa, 1 a.m. on FS1
Netherlands vs. Portugal, 3:30 a.m. on FS1
France vs. Jamaica, 6 a.m. on Fox
Monday, July 24
Italy vs. Argentina, 2 a.m. on FS1
Germany vs. Morocco, 4:30 a.m. on FS1
Brazil vs. Panama, 7 a.m. on FS1
Colombia vs. South Korea, 10 p.m. on FS1
Tuesday, July 25
New Zealand vs. Philippines, 1:30 a.m. on FS1
Switzerland vs. Norway, 4 a.m. on FS1
Wednesday, July 26
Japan vs. Costa Rica, 1 a.m. on FS1
Spain vs. Zambia, 3:30 a.m. on FS1
Canada vs. Ireland, 8 a.m. on FS1
USA vs. Netherlands, 9 p.m. on Fox
Thursday, July 27
Portugal vs. Vietnam, 3:30 a.m. on FS1
Australia vs. Nigeria, 6 a.m. on FS1
Argentina vs. South Africa, 8 p.m. on FS1
Friday, July 28
England vs. Denmark, 4:30 a.m. on FS1
China vs. Haiti, 7 a.m. on FS1
Saturday, July 29
Sweden vs. Italy, 3:30 a.m. on FS1
France vs. Brazil, 6 a.m. on Fox
Panama vs. Jamaica, 8:30 a.m. on Fox
Sunday, July 30
South Korea vs. Morocco, 12:30 a.m. on Fox
Switzerland vs. New Zealand, 3 a.m. on Fox
Norway vs. Philippines, 3 a.m. on FS1
Germany vs. Colombia, 5:30 a.m. on FS1
Monday, July 31
Japan vs. Spain, 3 a.m. on Fox
Costa Rica vs. Zambia, 3 a.m. on FS1
Canada vs. Australia, 6 a.m. on Fox
Ireland vs. Nigeria, 6 a.m. on FS1
Tuesday, Aug. 1
Portugal vs. USA, 3 a.m. on Fox
Vietnam vs. Netherlands, 3 a.m. on FS1
China vs. England, 7 a.m. on Fox
Haiti vs. Denmark, 7 a.m. on FS1
Wednesday, Aug. 2
Argentina vs. Sweden, 3 a.m. on Fox
South Africa vs. Italy, 3 a.m. on FS1
France vs. Panama, 6 a.m. on Fox
Jamaica vs. Brazil, 6 a.m. on FS1
Thursday, Aug. 3
South Korea vs. Germany, 6 a.m. on Fox
Morocco vs. Colombia, 6 a.m. on FS1
Round of 16
Saturday, Aug. 5
1A vs. 2C, 1 a.m. on FS1
1C vs. 2A, 4 a.m. on FS1
1E vs. 2G, 10 p.m. on Fox
Sunday, Aug. 6
1G vs. 2E, 5 a.m. on Fox
Monday, Aug. 7
1D vs. 2B, 3:30 a.m. on FS1
1B vs. 2D, 6:30 a.m. on FS1
Tuesday, Aug. 8
1H vs. 2F, 4 a.m. on FS1
1F vs. 2H, 7 a.m. on FS1
Quarterfinals
Thursday, Aug. 10
TBD vs. TBD, 9 p.m. on Fox
Friday, Aug. 11
TBD vs. TBD, 3:30 a.m. on Fox
Saturday, Aug. 12
TBD vs. TBD, 3 a.m. on Fox
TBD vs. TBD, 6:30 a.m. on Fox
Semifinals
Tuesday, April 15
TBD vs. TBD, 4 a.m. on Fox
Wednesday, April 16
TBD vs. TBD, 6 a.m. on Fox
Third place
Saturday, Aug. 19
TBD vs. TBD, 4 a.m. on Fox
Final
Sunday, Aug. 20
TBD vs. TBD, 6 a.m. on Fox