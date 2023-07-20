Teams looking to get off to fast starts clash when Spain battle Costa Rica in a 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Group C matchup on Friday. Spain, who are 7-1 in 2023, are among the favorites to come out of the group stage. Spain's only loss this year came in February when they dropped a 3-2 decision to host Australia in the Cup of Nations Tournament. Costa Rica, meanwhile, have struggled since a pair of draws to start the year. Since Feb. 21, they are 1-6 with the win coming July 3 over Haiti in a Central American and Caribbean Games match.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 a.m. ET at Wellington Regional Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand. Caesars Sportsbook lists Spain as the -12500 favorites (risk $12,500 to win $100) in its latest Spain vs. Costa Rica odds, with Costa Rica the +5000 underdogs. A draw is priced at +2000, and the over/under for total goals scored is 4.5. Before locking in any Costa Rica vs. Spain picks, you need to see what SportsLine's Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the EFL Cup (+3.64), Euro 2024 qualifiers (+3.01) and the Europa League (+1.60). Anyone who follows him is way up.

Now, Green has taken a close look at the Spain vs. Costa Rica match and locked in his Women's World Cup predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Costa Rica vs. Spain:

Spain vs. Costa Rica spread: Spain -4.5 (-110), Costa Rica +4.5 (-120)

Spain vs. Costa Rica over/under: 4.5 goals

Spain vs. Costa Rica money line: Spain -12500, Costa Rica +5000, Draw +2000

ESP: Best finish at a World Cup was 12th in 2019

CRC: Have qualified for just the second time at the World Cup



Spain vs. Costa Rica picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back Spain

Forward Jennifer Hermoso is among the many offensive options for Spain. In 98 career international matches for the side, she has scored 48 goals. The 33-year-old is the all-time leading scorer for both FC Barcelona in the Spanish Primera Division and Pachuca of Liga MX Femenil. In two separate stints with Barcelona, she has scored 147 goals in 158 appearances, including 70 goals in 68 matches from 2019 to 2022. She has 14 goals in 20 matches for Pachuca.

Also helping power Spain is midfielder Alexia Putellas. The 29-year-old has 28 goals in 102 international appearances. She is a captain for FC Barcelona, where she has played since 2012. In 281 career matches, Putellas has scored 126 goals, scoring 18 times in both 2020-21 and 2021-22. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Costa Rica

Helping boost the Costa Rica offense is Portland Thorns midfielder Raquel Rodriguez. The 29-year-old has played with the Thorns since 2020, scoring four goals in 40 appearances. For the Costa Rican national team, Rodriguez has scored 55 times in 100 matches since 2008. She had a goal against Poland in a 2-1 loss in a friendly this past April.

Another standout performer for Costa Rica is midfielder Katherine Alvarado. The 32-year-old has appeared in 125 international matches, scoring 21 times. Since 2020, Alvarado has played professionally for Deportivo Saprissa. She had spent time with Espanyol Femeni from 2018 to 2020, scoring one goal in 40 appearances. See which team to pick here.

How to make Costa Rica vs. Spain Women's World Cup picks

Green has broken down the 2023 Women's World Cup match from every angle. He is leaning Under on the goal total, and has locked in his most confident pick for Spain vs. Costa Rica. He's only sharing his 2023 Women's World Cup picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Costa Rica vs. Spain on Friday, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bet for Spain vs. Costa Rica, all from the expert who has been profitable since last year's World Cup, and find out.