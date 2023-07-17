The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup is set to kick off in Australia and New Zealand on July 20. The eighth iteration of the tournament will feature 32 participating nations for the first time in the competition's history. The U.S. women's national team are reigning World Cup champions and they'll strive to win their fifth cup, and third consecutive, after winning it all in 2015 and 2019. The four-time World Cup champions were drawn into Group E alongside the Netherlands, Portugal, and Vietnam. They will begin their World Cup journey on July 21 against Vietnam in New Zealand. You can watch every single match of the competition on fuboTV (Try for free).

Take a look at the standings:

All times Eastern

Group A

Team MP W D L GF GA GD Pts New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Norway 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Philippines 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Switzerland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group B

Team MP W D L GF GA GD Pts Australia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Canada 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nigeria 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ireland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group C

Team MP W D L GF GA GD Pts Costa Rica 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Japan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Spain 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Zambia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group D

Team MP W D L GF GA GD Pts China 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Denmark 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 England 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Haiti 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group E

Team MP W D L GF GA GD Pts Netherlands 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Portugal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 United States 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Vietnam 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group F

Team MP W D L GF GA GD Pts Brazil 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 France 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jamaica 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Panama 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group G

Team MP W D L GF GA GD Pts Argentina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Italy 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Africa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sweden 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group H

Team MP W D L GF GA GD Pts Colombia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Germany 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Korea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Morocco 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0



