Sweden and South Africa will link up in their first matches of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on Sunday. Sweden are one of the top teams in the world, sitting third in FIFA's rankings. On the opposite side, South Africa are ranked 54th. They are playing in their second consecutive World Cup. Sweden on the other hand, have been a part of all nine Women's World Cups that have taken place.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 a.m. ET from Wellington Regional Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand. Sweden are listed as the -1600 favorite in the latest Sweden vs. South Africa odds. South Africa are a +4000 underdog, a draw is priced at +800, and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5.

Sweden vs. South Africa moneyline: Sweden -1600, South Africa +4000, Draw +800

Sweden vs. South Africa spread: Sweden -2.5 (-120)

Sweden vs. South Africa over-under: 3.5 goals

Why you should back Sweden

This Sweden squad heads into the World Cup with lofty expectations. They have been in the semifinals of the FIFA World Cup four times, including in 2019. This group has lots of offensive firepower, with four players scoring at least three goals in the UEFA World Cup qualifying matches.

Forward Lina Hurtig can attack from a multitude of angles and find ways to score. Hurtig has a powerful strike, scoring three goals during the 2021 qualifying matches. Forward Madelen Janogy owns good instincts on the field as a scorer and facilitator. On Feb. 16 against China, Janogy had two goals and one assist.

Why you should back South Africa

South Africa are eager to make a statement and upset Sweden in the opener. This is their second consecutive appearance in the World Cup after they were knocked out in the group stage in 2019. Forward Hildah Magaia uses her speed and agility in the open field to create room from defenders.

Magaia's last outing was on Oct. 8 against Australia, where she scored a goal. Midfielder Karabo Dhlamini provides this team with young legs and relentless energy. Dhlamini will be a force in the middle of the field looking to make plays. South Africa defeated Morocco 2-1 in the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations, securing their first continental title.

