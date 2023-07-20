The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup continues on Friday when Switzerland squares off against the Philippines in a Group A showdown. Switzerland's offense was clicking in the Women's World Cup qualifying matches, outscoring their opponents 19-1 during their three-game win streak. The Philippines, meanwhile, will be very energized as they are playing in their first-ever Women's World Cup match.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 a.m. ET from Dunedin Stadium in Dunedin, New Zealand. Caesars Sportsbook lists Switzerland as the -500 favorite (risk $500 to win $100) in its latest Philippines vs. Switzerland odds. The Philippines are a +1500 underdog, a draw is priced at +490 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Philippines vs. Switzerland money line: Switzerland -500, Philippines +1500, Draw +490

Philippines vs. Switzerland spread: Switzerland -1.5 (-145)

Philippines vs. Switzerland over/under: 2.5 goals

Why you should back Swtizerland

This is Switzerland's second Women's World Cup appearance. This group was clicking offensively during the FIFA Women's World Cup qualifying matchups, including a commanding 15-0 win over Moldova. They had five players score at least three goals in the 10 qualifying matches. Defender Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic is the main catalyst for the offensive attack.

Crnogorcevic is Switzerland's all-time leading scorer with 70 goals. She produced eight goals and one assist in the 2022-23 season for Barcelona. Forward Géraldine Reuteler is another smooth and effective striker who can create space for herself and her teammates. In the qualifying win over Moldova, she logged three goals on nine shots. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the Philippines

The Philippines will be filled with energy and excitement in their first-ever Women's World Cup match. This unit has alert and decisive defenders on the backline, making things difficult for opponents to find a rhythm. They've allowed two goals over their past six games, including four clean sheets.

The Philippines have shown their ability to make things difficult for opposing teams. They also played exceptionally well in the 2024 Women's Olympic qualifying tournament, scoring 16 total goals against Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Hong Kong during the group stage. The Philippines are currently 46th in the FIFA's ranking, their highest ever. See which team to pick here.

