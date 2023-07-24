The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup continues on Tuesday morning when Switzerland and Norway square off in a pivotal Group A match. Switzerland kicked off the 2023 Women's World Cup with confidence, defeating the Philippines 2-0 on Friday. Meanwhile, Norway fell to New Zealand 1-0 in their opening match of the Women's World Cup.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4 a.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Norway as the +110 favorite (risk $100 to win $110) in its latest Switzerland vs Norway odds. Switzerland is a +245 underdog, a draw is priced at +220, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He was also a profitable 24-19 on MLS picks.

Now, Sutton has broken down Norway vs. Switzerland from every angle. Here are the betting lines and trends for Switzerland vs. Norway:

Switzerland vs Norway money line: Norway +110, Switzerland +245

Switzerland vs Norway spread: Norway -0.5 (+105)

Switzerland vs Norway over/under: 2.5 goals

Why you should back Switzerland



Switzerland started the group stage in a great fashion, securing a win over the Philippines 2-0. Midfielder Seraina Piubel has tremendous footwork and the skill set to put the ball in the back of the net. Piubel led the team in goals (2) over the last six international matches. In the win over the Philippines, she scored a goal on three shots.

Forward Ramona Bachmann is another effective goal scorer. Bachmann has been able to constantly create offensive opportunities in the attacking third. The 32-year-old was tied for first on the team in goals (3) during the UEFA World Cup qualifying matches. Additionally, she logged a goal in the 2023 Women's World Cup opener. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Norway

Forward Ada Hegerberg is one of the top players on the pitch. Hegerberg has a knack for generating good scoring chances due to her ability to strike from difficult angles. She has scored at least 10 goals in four straight seasons for Lyon.

Midfielder Frida Maanum has a combination of sound technique and aggression with the ball. Maanum can score on her own while doing an excellent job being a playmaker. The 24-year-old finished last season with nine goals and four assists for Arsenal in the Women's Super League. Maanum recorded three shots on July 20 against New Zealand and will look to capitalize versus Norway. See which team to pick here.

