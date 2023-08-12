The Matildas keep dancing in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. The Australians dramatically punched their ticket to the semifinal in a lengthy penalty kick shootout against France, while England delivered a come-from-behind victory against Colombia, 2-1. The two semifinalist winners will now battle it out for a spot in the World Cup final and face either Spain or Sweden on Aug. 20.

The final four was no easy road. The tournament had been filled with high drama, upsets, and history-defining moments. Now as the competition is nearing its end, with just four teams remaining, it still has two fixtures to settle before there are two finalists. With the United States, Norway, Japan, and Germany knocked out in earlier rounds, there will be a new World Cup champion for the first time since 2011.

The semifinal round begins on Tuesday, so let's rank some dream final scenarios:

4. Spain vs. England



Does anyone actually want to see a royal rumble in this World Cup? Maybe. But not me. I might have this ranked last in terms of least desirable matchup, but that doesn't mean it wouldn't be an outstanding World Cup final. If Jorge Vilda finally sees the light of Alexia Putellas' two Ballon d'Or awards maybe he will finally start her in the knockout stage. That would mean she plays alongside Aitana Bonmati -- who is running away with the Golden Ball this tournament -- and Spain give England an absolute fit in the midfield.

3. Sweden vs. England

This European match-up would be an entertaining clash in styles of play and approach. Peter Gerharsson isn't a stranger to switching things up tactically, while Lioness manager Sarina Wiegman has her prepared and established system of three in the back. For Sweden, it'll be a chance to finally claim a long-elusive World Cup title and take down the Euro champions. Individual battles on the pitch will also provide some fireworks if England's Kiera Walsh and Sweden's Kosovare Asllani go head-to-head.

2. Australia vs. Spain

These two teams met earlier this year during Australia's Cup of Nations event and the Matildas got the better of Spain in a 3-2 victory. This could be a dream final for neutrals watching the World Cup as both teams could provide another lengthy scoreline in the final. Each side have exciting attackers and good goalkeepers. Spain would want to keep the ball and Australia would be content to counter.

Spain have reached the semifinal for the first time in their women's program, and players are doing it in spite of a public feud with their federation over team culture concerns directly tied to current manager Vilda. A World Cup win against the co-host nation would be a massive statement.

1. Sweden vs. Australia

The Swedish side have frustrated opponents on their way to the semifinals. Scoring on set pieces, strong goalkeeping, and good coaching are just some of the ways they have endured through the tournament. Australia are carrying the hopes of a nation and have Sam Kerr is back on the pitch playing extended minutes. It's the head coaching battle that might be the co-headliner here.

Gerhardsson are Tony Gustavsson, two Swedish natives leading each squad. Gerhardsson has kept the pressure off his team throughout the tournament and hasn't been afraid to use his bench in games. Gustavsson took over the Matildas in 2020 after being an assistant with the U.S. women's national team from 2014 to 2019. If he wins the whole thing with Australia, it'll be his third World Cup title.

What's next

Spain and Sweden face off in the first semifinal on Tuesday at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. Australia and England will meet at Stadium Australia in Sydney on Wednesday.