The 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup is underway as 12 national teams will begin the journey to lift the grand prize. The tournament is a first for Concacaf, an effort to create a distinguished competition for senior women's teams in the region, and will run through March 10 with the championship final at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Fans can watch the entire tournament across CBS Sports platforms including Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

The United States are hosts and heavy favorites as the No. 2 FIFA-ranked team in the world. Canada, Costa Rica, Mexico, and Panama have been drawn into groups alongside the USWNT, and four Conmebol teams (Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Paraguay) will participate as guests in the inaugural tournament.

Six additional Concacaf nations (Dominican Republic, Guayana, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, and Puerto Rico) competed in a preliminary play-in on Saturday. The three winners. Dominican Republic, El Salvador and Puerto Rico have claimed the final spots among 12 teams.

Take a look at the standings and schedule:

Standings

Group A MP W D L GF GA GD Points United States 1 1 0 0 5 0 5 3 Argentina 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 Mexico 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 Dominican Republic 1 0 0 1 0 5 -5 0

Group B MP W D L GF GA GD Points Brazil 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Colombia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Panama 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Puerto Rico 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group C MP W D L GF GA GD Points Canada 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Costa Rica 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Paraguay 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 El Salvador 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Preliminary play-in schedule

All times Eastern

Saturday, Feb. 17

Guyana 0, Dominican Republic,1

Haiti 0, Puerto Rico, 1

El Salvador 3, Guatemala, 1

Concacaf W Gold Cup schedule

All times Eastern

Tuesday, Feb, 20

Mexico 0, Argentina, 0

USA 5, Dominican Republic 0

Wednesday, Feb 21

Panama vs. Colombia, 6:30 p.m. on Paramount+

Brazil vs. Puerto Rico, 9:15 p.m. on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network

Thursday, Feb. 22

Costa Rica vs. Paraguay, 6:15 p.m. on Paramount+

Canada vs. El Salvador, 9 p.m. on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network

Friday, Feb. 23

Dominican Republic vs. Mexico, 7:30 p.m. on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network

Argentina vs. USA, 9:15 p.m. on Paramount+

Saturday, Feb. 24

Puerto Rico vs. Panama, 7:30 p.m. on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network

Colombia vs. Brazil, 10:15 p.m. on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network

Sunday, Feb. 25

Paraguay vs. Canada, 5 p.m. on Paramount+

El Salvador vs. Costa Rica, 8 p.m. on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network

Monday, Feb. 26

Argentina vs. Dominican Republic, 7 p.m. on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network

USA vs. Mexico 10:15 p.m. on Paramount+

Tuesday, Feb. 27

Colombia vs. Puerto Rico, 7 p.m. on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network

Brazil vs. Panama, 10:15 p.m. on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network

Wednesday, Feb. 28

Canada vs. Costa Rica, 6 p.m. on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network

Paraguay vs. El Salvador, 9 p.m. on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network

Quarterfinals

Saturday, March 2

TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m. on Paramount+

TBD vs. TBD, 10:15 p.m. on Paramount+

Sunday, March 3

TBD vs. TBD, 5 p.m. on Paramount+

TBD vs. TBD, 8:15 p.m. on Paramount+

Semifinals

Wednesday, March 6

TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m. on Paramount+

TBD vs. TBD, 10:15 p.m. on Paramount+

Sunday, March 10

TBD vs. TBD, 8:15 p.m. on Paramount+