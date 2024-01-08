The deadline for athletes to declare for the upcoming 2024 NWSL Draft is just days away as the clock ticks toward Draft night on Friday, Jan. 12. The NWSL Draft consists of four rounds, each with 14 selections, with 56 picks overall. Over 200 player prospects have declared for the draft already, setting up an early look at potential top targets. Who are the players considered to be first round prospects that will change the look and feel of the draft?

Take a look at our top prospects:

1. Croix Bethune (Midfielder, Georgia)

USATSI

The midfielder has excellent creative ball handling and an ability to connect in tight spaces that would make her an asset for NWSL teams looking to expand attacking chances.

She made the most of her single season with the Bulldogs, scoring four goals and recording five assists over 15 games. She helped the team reach the Sweet 16 of the 2023 NCAA College Cup and now exits the SEC with SEC Tournament MVP honors and SEC All-Tournament Team selection. Before her transfer to the University of Georgia, Bethune played at USC and was a two-time Pac-12 midfielder of the year, earned two All-America First Team selections, and was MAC Hermann Trophy semifinalist in 2021. While at USC one of her assistant coaches was none other than Utah Royals inaugural boss, Amy Rodriguez.

2. Maya Doms (Midfielder, Stanford)

USATSI

The attacking midfielder has shown excellent leadership skills with her decision-making on the pitch and has strong passing ability and quality finishing.

She's got a skillset that will no doubt make her a top selection in the draft, the question is only how high? She was also a national champion with Stanford in 2019 and is a two-time Pac-12 winner. She now enters the NWSL Draft with a runners-up finish in the 2023 NCAA College Cup Championship and three All Pac-12 First Team selections. As team captain, she led the Cardinal with 12 goals, and earned All-Tournament Team honors.

3. Ally Sentnor (Midfielder, UNC)

USATSI

The sophomore recently decided to turn pro after a breakout season with UNC. She led the team with 11 goals scored and notched seven assists. Her performances earned her ACC Midfielder of Year and All ACC First Team honors.

She leaves the Tar Heels on a seven-game streak where she was involved in offensive production in every game, providing either a goal, an assist or both. Declaring for the upcoming event has draft boards shifting already.

4. Brecken Mozingo (Midfielder, BYU)

USATSI

A player who can generate attacks through a calm and quiet demeanor makes Mozingo almost a bit of a silent top-round pick.

The Utah native is coming off two career NCAA College Cup Championship appearances in three years with BYU. As an attacking midfielder, her 14 goals and 15 assists this season paved the way for selection as a 2023 MAC Hermann Trophy finalist. She was named to the Big 12 All-Tournament Team, the NCAA College Cup All-Tournament Team, and All Big-12 First Team.

5. Maycee Bell (Defener, UNC)

USATSI

A center back with eyes for goal, Bell could go in the first round to a team that's looking to rebuild a backline.

Bell scored two goals and recorded two assists in her fifth year at UNC. The team captain started in 20 games and earned All-ACC Second Team honors. She helped anchor a backline that held opposing teams to 10 shots or fewer over the season. She showed during big games for UNC in the College Cup, preventing Texas tech from recording a shot on target during the tournament and she scored in the NCAA quarterfinal against BYU.