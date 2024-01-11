Over 200 athletes have declared for the upcoming 2024 NWSL Draft in the hopes of playing professional soccer in the U.S. women's domestic league. The event will ring in a new class of players and is set to take place at the United Soccer Coaches Convention in Anaheim, California on Friday. The draft consists of four rounds, with 14 selections each, for a total of 56 picks. All 14 clubs will participate and aim to add important pieces to their rosters for the upcoming season.

Ahead of the event, here is our NWSL Mock Draft 2.0:

Viewing info

Date: Friday, January 12



Friday, January 12 Time: 8 p.m. ET



8 p.m. ET Place: United Soccer Coaches Convention -- Anaheim, California



United Soccer Coaches Convention -- Anaheim, California TV: iON



Team needs

Utah Royals (FWD, MID, DEF)

(FWD, MID, DEF) Bay FC (FWD, MID, DEF, GK)

(FWD, MID, DEF, GK) Chicago Red Stars (FWD, MID, DEF, GK)

(FWD, MID, DEF, GK) North Carolina Courage (FWD, MID)

(FWD, MID) Racing Louisville FC (FWD)

(FWD) Washington Spirit (FWD, MID)

(FWD, MID) Orlando Pride (FWD, MID)

(FWD, MID) Portland Thorns FC (FWD, MID, DEF)

(FWD, MID, DEF) San Diego Wave FC (DEF)

(DEF) NJ/NY Gotham FC (FWD, DEF)

Needs for clubs without first round picks

Angel City (FWD, MID)

(FWD, MID) Kansas City Curren t (MID, DEF)

t (MID, DEF) Houston Dash (MID, DEF)

(MID, DEF) OL Reign (FWD, MID, DEF)

2024 NWSL Mock Draft

1. Utah Royals select D Savy King (UNC): The expansion side that initially selected priority in the NWSL Draft during the asset selection process nearly has a full roster now, with 16 players acquired through trades and free agency. King is coming off a breakout Freshman season, has ties to USWNT youth national teams, and was a nominee for 2023 Best female U.S. Youth Player of the Year. With nine selections in the draft, and two in the first round, Will they keep or trade the No. 1 selection is the real question or will they go and select the top prospect available on the board?

2. Bay FC select M Maya Doms (Stanford): Bay FC earned the No. 2 pick during the asset selection process, but have since built their squad through the expansion draft, trades, and free agency. With only 11 players on their current roster, they might keep the high pick for a top prospect like Stanford midfielder and California native Maya Doms.

3. Chicago Red Stars select M/D Cori Dyke (Penn State): The 2023 last-place finishers have the No. 3 overall pick in a double expansion year. After losing two center backs (Tierna Davidson and Kayla Sharples) on the free agency market, they could opt to roll the dice on a top prospect in Maycee Bell (UNC) or new head coach Lorne Donaldson could flex his recruitment muscles and Colorado ties to select Dyke (a Colorado native) as an option for his currently depleted backline. Could they also trade down?

4. Utah Royals select F Brecken Monzingo (BYU): A lot depends on what happens at No. 1. If Utah considers a trade it could make this No. 4 overall selection historic for the club as their first selection. It could also be trade collateral, or will it be the first draft pick for the team? Another BYU forward, Olivia Wade-Katoa, could also be an option here.

5. North Carolina Courage select F/M Ally Sentnor (UNC): Courage have had two consecutive drafts with multiple picks in the first round and now enters a third draft event with two first-round picks. It'll be nearly impossible to replace Kerolin (ACL injury) and Emily Fox is off to Arsenal. They lost Brittany Ratcliffe to the Washington Spirit so they could target another forward, but here they go with an attacking mid.

6. Racing Louisville select F Reilyn Turner (UCLA): Racing recently resigned forward Kristen Wright (nee Davis) but is still a club trying to solidify their attack. They have had some pretty significant draft selections with Jaelin Howell and Savannah DeMelo as top midfielders. This pick could be viewed as an opportunity for new head coach Bev Yanez to select and develop a forward to be the future of Racing's attack.

7. Washington Spirit select F/D Lauren Flynn (FSU): The franchise just signed 33-year-old USWNT veteran Casey Krueger to a long-term contract but could target backline depth for the future in such a defender-heavy class. The club is no stranger to trading during the draft, and with no head coach currently in place with Jonatan Giraldez arriving in June, don't be surprised if club president and general manager Mark Krikorian (former FSU coach) tries to get strategic here.

8. Bay FC select M/D Kennedy Wesley (Stanford): Top prospects may start to fall here especially if there's prior movement between teams. Will the club view the selection as too high of a pick to utilize for a depth option and try to select a player that can slot in immediately?

9. Orlando Pride select D Makenna Morris (Clemson): A player that is built more like an attacker than a defender, Pride head coach Seb Hines might opt for some versatility in this selection. Pride had a successful draft last year, selecting core position players in centerback Emily Madril and forward Messiah Bright. The club has been active this offseason, tightening up things in free agency and solidifying their backline. If they stay put at No. 9, they might look for more attacking depth, but Morris' sister spent time with the Pride last season as a forward, so there is a connection there.

10. North Carolina Courage select M Hal Hershfelt (Clemson): If the Courage keep their multiple first-round selections, they might target an attacker here after losing Tess Boade to the expansion draft. They might have an eye on a pure defensive midfielder with rumors that long-time midfielder Denise O'Sullivan could be on the move. and Hersheflt could have a role on the team if needed.

11. Portland Thorns FC select D Talia Staude (Virgina): Thorns officially have new owners (RAJ Sports) and might keep an eye on the future with Sophia Smith's contract only running through 2024. They traded forward prospect Hannah Betfort and veteran defender Emily Menges for expansion protection so any top attackers or defenders could be selected here.

12. San Diego Wave FC select M Croix Bethune (Georgia): Wave FC General Manager Molly Downtain picked up key attacking pieces in Elyse Bennett and Savannah McCaskill and loads of re-signings for the club with midfielder Emily Van Egmond and Kyra Carusa. The future is bright with Naomi Girma and Jaedyn Shaw so it's worth asking if they will they be sellers this draft year. If not, Bethune could be a sneaky good late-round pick with some draft board concerns around her prior ACL history.

13. Washington Spirit select M Felicia Knox (Arkansas): The Spirit could evaluate things if they stay in the first round and might search for an influx of new talent in the midfield. The retirement of Tori Huster and the loss of Dorian Bailey in an expansion protection trade could mean they stay put and make a pick for a young midfield prospect in Knox.

14. NJ/NY Gotham FC select D Maycee Bell (UNC): They're currently NWSL champions and the winners of free agency so don't be surprised if the club is taking offers and makes a move for this selection. Nothing wrong with selecting a prospect for depth either and Bell would be a steal (and a good sub for Davidson) if she drops.