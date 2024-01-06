Selection order Club Team needs The Pick Analysis

1. Utah Royals FC Forward, Midfield, Defense Croix Bethune -- Midfield (Georgia)

The expansion side that initially selected priority in the NWSL Draft during the asset selection process nearly has a full roster now, with 16 players acquired through trades and free agency. With nine selections in the draft, two in the first round, Will they keep or trade the No. 1 selection is the real question and will there be a player-coach USC reunion for Amy Rodriguez and Bethune (the forward played at USC before transferring to Georgia)?

2. Bay FC Forward, Midfield, Defense,

Goalkeeper Maya Doms -- Midfield (Stanford) Bay FC earned the No. 2 pick during the asset selection process, but have since built their squad through the expansion draft, trades, and free agency. With only 11 players on their current roster, they might keep the high pick for a top prospect like Stanford midfielder and California native Maya Doms.

3. Chicago Red Stars Forward, Midfield, Defense,

Goalkeeper Kiki Van Zanten -- Forward/Midfielder (Notre Dame) The 2023 last-place finishers have the No.3 overall pick in a double expansion year. After losing two center backs (Tierna Davidson and Kayla Sharples) on the free agency market, they could opt to roll the dice on a top prospect in Maycee Bell (UNC) or new head coach Lorne Donaldson could flex his recruitment muscles and nab Jamaican international (and Illinois native) Kiki Van Zanten.

4. Utah Royals FC Forward, Midfield, Defense Brecken Monzingo -- Forward (BYU) A lot depends on what happens at No. 1. Ff Utah considers a trade it could make this No. 4 overall selection historic for the club as their first selection. It could also be trade collateral, or will it be the first draft pick for the team? Another BYU forward, Olivia Wade-Katoa, could also be an option here.

5. North Carolina Courage Forward, Defense Maycee Bell -- Defener (UNC) Courage have had two consecutive drafts with multiple picks in the first round and now enter a third draft event with two first-round picks. It'll be near impossible to replace Kerolin (ACL injury) and Emily Fox is rumored to be on the move. If they re-sign Brittney Ratcliff they could target another defender and hope Bell falls to them at No. 5.

6. Racing Louisville FC Forward Reilyn Turner -- Forward (UCLA) Racing have had some pretty significant selections with Jaelin Howell and Savannah DeMelo as top midfielders. This selection will depend on whether or not more players declare for the draft. It should be viewed as an opportunity for new head coach Bev Yanez with a chance to select and develop a forward to be the future of Racing's attack.

7. Washington Spirit Forward, Midfield, Jody Brown -- Forward (FSU) The franchise is no stranger to trading during the draft, and with no head coach currently in place, don't be surprised if club president and general manager Mark Krikorian (former FSU coach) tries to get strategic here.

8. Bay FC Forward, Midfield, Defense,

Goalkeeper Katie Duong -- Midfielder (Stanford) Top prospects may start to fall here especially if there's prior movement between teams. Will the club view the selection as too high of a pick to utilize for a depth option?

9. Orlando Pride Forward, Midfield Trinity Byars -- Forward (Texas) The Pride had a successful draft last year, selecting core players in Emily Madril and Messiah Bright. They've been active this offseason, tightening up things in free agency and solidifying their backline. If they stay put at No. 9 they might look for more attacking depth, but if Byars declares and drops? Instant pick for any team if available.

10. North Carolina Courage Forward, Defense Caroline Conti -- Forward, Midfielder (Clemson) If the Courage keep their multiple first-round selections, they might target an attacker here after losing Tess Boade to the expansion draft. The ability to play across different lines might be of value here, making Clemson's Caroline Conti likely if she's still available.

11. Portland Thorns FC Forward, Defense Britanny Raphino -- Forward (Brown) The Thorns officially have new owners (RAJ Sports) and might keep an eye on the future with Sophia Smith's contract only running through 2024. They traded forward prospect Hannah Betfort and veteran defender Emily Menges for expansion protection so any top attackers or defenders could be selected here.

12. San Diego Wave FC Midfield, Defense Lexi Missimo -- Midfielder (Texas) General Manager Molly Downtain picked up key attacking pieces in Elyse Bennett and Savannah McCaskill and the future is bright with Naomi Girma and Jaedyn Shaw. Will they be sellers this draft year? Might depend on which players declare, in Messimo's case, she's already impressed WSL teams.

13. Washington Spirit Midfield, Defense Hal Hesfelt -- Midfielder (Clemson) The Spirit might evaluate if staying in the first round might help for an influx of new talent. The retirement of Tori Huster and the loss of Dorian Bailey in a trade could mean they stay put and make a pick.