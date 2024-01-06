The 2024 NWSL Draft will ring in a new class of players for the upcoming season. Set to take place at the United Soccer Coaches Convention in Anaheim, California on Jan. 12, all 14 clubs have picks and will be trying to add important pieces to their rosters. The draft consists of four rounds, with 14 selections each period, for a total of 56 picks. Players have until Jan. 8 to declare themselves eligible for the draft and as more athletes decide to turn pro, it'll change how teams target draft night.
Check out where to watch the event and learn about how teams might navigate the first round:
Viewing info
- Date: Friday, January 12
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Place: United Soccer Coaches Convention -- Anaheim, California
- TV: iON
2024 NWSL Mock Draft
|Selection order
|Club
|Team needs
|The Pick
|Analysis
1.
Utah Royals FC
Forward, Midfield, Defense
|Croix Bethune -- Midfield (Georgia)
The expansion side that initially selected priority in the NWSL Draft during the asset selection process nearly has a full roster now, with 16 players acquired through trades and free agency. With nine selections in the draft, two in the first round, Will they keep or trade the No. 1 selection is the real question and will there be a player-coach USC reunion for Amy Rodriguez and Bethune (the forward played at USC before transferring to Georgia)?
2.
Bay FC
Forward, Midfield, Defense,
|Maya Doms -- Midfield (Stanford)
Bay FC earned the No. 2 pick during the asset selection process, but have since built their squad through the expansion draft, trades, and free agency. With only 11 players on their current roster, they might keep the high pick for a top prospect like Stanford midfielder and California native Maya Doms.
3.
Chicago Red Stars
Forward, Midfield, Defense,
|Kiki Van Zanten -- Forward/Midfielder (Notre Dame)
The 2023 last-place finishers have the No.3 overall pick in a double expansion year. After losing two center backs (Tierna Davidson and Kayla Sharples) on the free agency market, they could opt to roll the dice on a top prospect in Maycee Bell (UNC) or new head coach Lorne Donaldson could flex his recruitment muscles and nab Jamaican international (and Illinois native) Kiki Van Zanten.
4.
Utah Royals FC
Forward, Midfield, Defense
|Brecken Monzingo -- Forward (BYU)
A lot depends on what happens at No. 1. Ff Utah considers a trade it could make this No. 4 overall selection historic for the club as their first selection. It could also be trade collateral, or will it be the first draft pick for the team? Another BYU forward, Olivia Wade-Katoa, could also be an option here.
5.
North Carolina Courage
Forward, Defense
|Maycee Bell -- Defener (UNC)
Courage have had two consecutive drafts with multiple picks in the first round and now enter a third draft event with two first-round picks. It'll be near impossible to replace Kerolin (ACL injury) and Emily Fox is rumored to be on the move. If they re-sign Brittney Ratcliff they could target another defender and hope Bell falls to them at No. 5.
6.
Racing Louisville FC
Forward
|Reilyn Turner -- Forward (UCLA)
Racing have had some pretty significant selections with Jaelin Howell and Savannah DeMelo as top midfielders. This selection will depend on whether or not more players declare for the draft. It should be viewed as an opportunity for new head coach Bev Yanez with a chance to select and develop a forward to be the future of Racing's attack.
7.
Washington Spirit
Forward, Midfield,
|Jody Brown -- Forward (FSU)
The franchise is no stranger to trading during the draft, and with no head coach currently in place, don't be surprised if club president and general manager Mark Krikorian (former FSU coach) tries to get strategic here.
8.
Bay FC
Forward, Midfield, Defense,
|Katie Duong -- Midfielder (Stanford)
Top prospects may start to fall here especially if there's prior movement between teams. Will the club view the selection as too high of a pick to utilize for a depth option?
9.
Orlando Pride
Forward, Midfield
|Trinity Byars -- Forward (Texas)
The Pride had a successful draft last year, selecting core players in Emily Madril and Messiah Bright. They've been active this offseason, tightening up things in free agency and solidifying their backline. If they stay put at No. 9 they might look for more attacking depth, but if Byars declares and drops? Instant pick for any team if available.
10.
North Carolina Courage
Forward, Defense
|Caroline Conti -- Forward, Midfielder (Clemson)
If the Courage keep their multiple first-round selections, they might target an attacker here after losing Tess Boade to the expansion draft. The ability to play across different lines might be of value here, making Clemson's Caroline Conti likely if she's still available.
11.
Portland Thorns FC
Forward, Defense
|Britanny Raphino -- Forward (Brown)
The Thorns officially have new owners (RAJ Sports) and might keep an eye on the future with Sophia Smith's contract only running through 2024. They traded forward prospect Hannah Betfort and veteran defender Emily Menges for expansion protection so any top attackers or defenders could be selected here.
12.
San Diego Wave FC
Midfield, Defense
|Lexi Missimo -- Midfielder (Texas)
General Manager Molly Downtain picked up key attacking pieces in Elyse Bennett and Savannah McCaskill and the future is bright with Naomi Girma and Jaedyn Shaw. Will they be sellers this draft year? Might depend on which players declare, in Messimo's case, she's already impressed WSL teams.
13.
Washington Spirit
Midfield, Defense
|Hal Hesfelt -- Midfielder (Clemson)
The Spirit might evaluate if staying in the first round might help for an influx of new talent. The retirement of Tori Huster and the loss of Dorian Bailey in a trade could mean they stay put and make a pick.
14.
NJ/NY Gotham FC
|Midfield, Defense
|Jameese Joseph -- Forward (NC State)
They're currently NWSL champions and the winners of free agency so don't be surprised if the club is taking offers and makes a move for this selection.