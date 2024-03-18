The 2024 NWSL is officially in full swing and opening weekend provided plenty of goals, sell-out crowds, and plenty of chaotic moments. Fans can watch select NWSL regular season matches beginning April 20 across CBS, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

The league started its 12th campaign with a revamped version of the Challenge Cup. The former tournament is a single title game now and was played ahead of opening weekend, between the NWSL Champions NJ/NY Gotham FC and NWSL Shield winner San Diego Wave FC. The Wave defeated Gotham FC 1-0, and the two sides will kick off their regular season in week two.

Elsewhere, Kansas City Current kicked off opening weekend with a 5-4 win against Portland Thorns FC at CPKC Stadium -- the first stadium built specifically for an NWSL side. Former USWNT manager and new Kansas City head coach Vlatko Andonovski earned the win in his first match back in the league as five different players scored goals including 16-year-old Alex Pfeiffer.

Chicago Red Stars welcomed the return of Mallory Swanson to the pitch after nearly a year-long absence from a torn patellar tendon and earned their first win under new head coach Lorne Donaldson. The league welcomed two new expansion sides Bay FC and Utah Royals FC, but only the Northern California side walked away with an opening weekend win.

Here's where things stand after week one of NWSL regular season action

2024 NWSL Standings

Rank Club GP W D L GF GA GD PTS 1. North Carolina Courage 1 1 0 0 5 1 4 3 2. Chicago Red Stars 1 1 0 0 2 0 2 3 3. Kansas City Current 1 1 0 0 5 4 1 3 4. Bay FC 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3 5. Seattle Reign FC 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3 6. Orlando Pride 1 0 1 0 2 2 0 1 7. Racing Louisville FC 1 0 1 0 2 2 0 1 8. NJ/NY Gotham FC 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 9. San Diego Wave FC 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 10. Portland Thorns FC 1 0 0 1 4 5 -1 0 11. Angel City FC 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 12. Washington Spirit 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 13. Utah Royals FC 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0 14. Houston Dash 1 0 0 1 1 5 -4 0

NWSL week 1 results

Kansas City Current 5, Portland Thorns FC 4



Racing Louisville FC 2, Orlando Pride 2



North Carolina Courage 4, Houston Dash 1



Utah Royals FC 0, Chicago Red Stars 2



Seattle Reign FC 1, Washington Spirit 0



Angel City FC 0, Bay FC 1



NWSL week 2 schedule

All times Eastern

Friday, March 22

Orlando Pride vs. Angel City, 8 p.m. -- Prime Video



Utah Royals FC vs. North Carolina Courage -- NWSL+



Saturday, March 23

Chicago Red Stars vs. Seattle Reign FC, 4 p.m. -- NWSL+



Washington Spirit vs. Bay FC, 7:30 p.m. -- ION



Houston Dash vs. Racing Louisville FC, 8:30 p.m. -- NWSL+



San Diego Wave FC vs. Kansas City Current, 10 p.m. -- ION



Sunday, March 24