The 2024 NWSL regular season is still in its early days, and teams are ironing out tactical identities and chemistry. All 14 clubs were in action and played at least one game to open the season.

Midwest flex

The 2024 Challenge Cup winners San Diego Wave FC kicked off their regular season against Kansas City Current and the midwest club delivered the upset. Some congested, organized, play and a lethal penalty conversion by league veteran Lo'eau LaBonta was all Kansas City needed to secure three points.

Chicago Red Stars offered another glimpse at their new era. Defensive efforts led to success on both ends of the pitch as defender Maxi Rall provided the game-winning goal. It's the first time in Red Stars history the club has ever opened their season with two consecutive wins. A good sign for new ownership and first year manager Lorne Donaldson.

NJ/NY Gotham FC spoil Thorns opener

The defending champions began their title defense on the road against Portland Thorns FC. The reigning 2023 NWSL Champions struggled with the surging Sophia Smith throughout the match, but VAR and goalkeeper Cassie Miller denied her efforts, and Yazmeen Ryan and Esther Gonzalez combined for the game-winner.

General Manager Yael Averbuch West and the club made headlines when they signed four U.S. national team players via free agency. Emily Sonnett, Crystal Dunn, and Tierna Davidson have adapted quickly as Rose Lavelle recovers from Concacaf W Gold Cup duty. Head coach Juan Carlos Amoros and his staff's "organized chaos" came through once again.

It's an early win, but a crucial one, as Gotham navigates a lengthy injury report to start their campaign. No Lynn Williams for a second game, and Midge Purce exited the season opener against the Thorns, which means a deep bench is less about champagne problems and more a necessity right now.

Here's where things stand in the league after week two of NWSL regular season action:

2024 NWSL Standings

Rank Club GP W D L GF GA GD PTS 1. Chicago Red Stars

2 2 0 0 4 1 3 6 2. Kansas City Current 2 2 0 0 7 5 2 6 3. North Carolina Courage 2 1 0 1 6 3 3 3 4. NJ/NY Gotham FC 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3 5. Seattle Reign FC 2 1 0 1 2 2 0 3 6. Washington Spirit 2 1 0 1 2 2 0 1 7. Bay FC 2 1 0 1 2 2 0 3 8. Utah Royals FC 2 1 0 1 2 3 -1 3 9. Orlando Pride 2 0 2 0 2 2 0 2 10. Racing Louisville FC 2 0 0 1 4 5 -1 0 11. Angel City FC 2 0 1 1 1 2 -1 1 12. Houston Dash 2 0 1 1 1 5 -4 1 13. San Diego Wave FC 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 14. Portland Thorns FC 2 0 0 2 4 6 -2 0

NWSL week 2 results

Orlando Pride 1, Angel City FC 1



Utah Royals 2, North Carolina Courage 1



Chicago Red Stars 2, Seattle Reign FC 1



Washington Spirit 2, Bay FC 1



Houston Dash 0, Racing Louisville FC 0



San Diego Wave FC 1, Kansas City Current 2

Portland Thorns FC 0, NJ/NY Gotham FC 1

Want more coverage of women's soccer? Listen below and make sure to watch Attacking Third on Golazo Network Monday and Friday for all your USWNT, NWSL and WSL women's soccer coverage.

NWSL week 3 schedule

All times Eastern

Friday, March 29

Orlando Pride vs. Chicago Red Stars, 7 p.m. -- NWSL+



San Diego Wave FC vs. Seattle Reign FC, 10 p.m. -- Prime Video



Saturday, March 30

Kansas City Current vs. Angel City FC, 3:30 p.m. -- ESPN



North Carolina Courage vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC, 7 p.m. -- NWSL+



Portland Thorns FC vs. Racing Louisville FC, 7:30 p.m. -- ION



Bay FC vs. Houston Dash, 10 p.m. -- ION



Sunday, March 31

Washington Spirit vs. Utah Royals FC, 1 p.m. -- NWSL+



