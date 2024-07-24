As the U.S. women's national team begin their quest for Olympic glory on Thursday vs. Zambia, a veteran World Cup-winning star looking to get back to her best may be the difference between taking home a medal and not. A strong midfield has often been the key to USWNT success and it's gone through highs and lows over the last cycle. Rose Lavelle's been a crucial part of the middle third's DNA for years, and while last summer there were concerns around her fitness heading into the tournament, this year there's cautious optimism -- both for her and her coach. Some of the positive outlook comes with the new energy around the group headed into the tournament that already feels changed from the 2033 World Cup failure, and it feels like a new bar will be set in the future, according to Lavelle.

Women's soccer has only been a feature event at the Olympics since 1996, and of the eight editions, the USWNT have won gold on four occasions. The program is now in a new era, rung in by new manager Emma Hayes, and the 2024 Paris Olympics will be an opportunity to put new processes to the test and definitively put the disappointment from a round of 16 exit in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup behind them.

The same goes for Lavelle, who has battled injuries in pursuit of a strong return to form. She's approaching the Olympics as a fresh start with a new-look team led by their new coach. She cited the difference that has been felt in having a new coach come in right before camp and how things look positive moving forward.

"I think it's been great. We covered and went over so much [in the June] camp and we learned and grew so much in such a short amount of time," Lavelle said. "It's exciting knowing in that short span, our team made such huge gains ... We're all really eager for new information and for the opportunity to learn and grow in ways that maybe we didn't even know we had in us. So it's an exciting time for sure."

How leaders operate

The USWNT had a final pair of send-off games in July before traveling to France. Lavelle featured in the win against Mexico but was held out as a precaution during the scoreless draw against Costa Rica. Hayes stated in pregame availability ahead of the team's first group against Zambia on Thursday that all players were available for selection, and the current focus was making sure Lavelle was in good form for the opener.

Lavelle was among the marquee free agents during the offseason and made headlines when she signed with NJ/NY Gotham FC along with other USWNT teammates Crystal Dunn, Tierna Davidson, and Emily Sonnett. Despite starting the NWSL season navigating injury, she returned to play and helped elevate Gotham's playoff standing ahead of the league's Olympic break, and the reigning NWSL champions currently sit in fourth place.

"Definitely such a bonus and so great to be able to build those relationships on and off the field in the club environment and then be able to go into the national team and have that kind of like foundation already," Lavelle said on playing with players both Gotham and the USWNT in an exclusive interview with CBS Sports.

For club and country, Lavelle brings talent and experience to rosters. Among the existing narratives heading into the tournament is team leadership on a young roster. Where will it come from? Perhaps it's spotlighted because of the headlines made with the Olympic omission of Alex Morgan. Though Hayes and players have squashed that framing with different experiences on the roster.

Veteran players Alyssa Naeher and Dunn are clear examples, and team captain Lindsey Horan joins them for a third Olympic appearance. For some teammates, Lavelle has filled that role. Whether it's on-the-ball dribbling through the pitch or providing off-pitch levity, the 2019 World Cup winner is a leader that players look to as an example.

"On and off the pitch, Rose is amazing. She's so vital and important for us. I think what is really unique about her as well is she will have different roles. For example, in Costa Rica, she ended up not getting into that game, but it didn't change her mentality. How she cheered for us, giving us information. So, I think with Rose, she's just a team player, no matter what she's doing," said USWNT fullback Emily Fox in a pre-match press conference.

Packing for Paris

An avid reader, Lavelle helped with the creation of a reading group on the team. She's packed her Amazon Kindle Scribe along with her cleats. Along with Fox and Naomi Girma, the three have dubbed themselves the "Kindle crew," and the players are using reading as a method of connecting with teammates ahead of a major competition

"I think just like being able to have something outside of soccer to bond with people over that we're all so passionate about is just so fun," said Lavelle.

"I love getting book [recommendations] from people and I love giving book [recommendations] to people. Foxy [Emily Fox] likes fantasy, loves, loves fantasy books ... And [Naomi Girma] is kind of like me, like she bumps all over, she'll dabble in a little bit of everything."

It's attention to detail that helps separate Lavelle from opposing midfielders and a new coaching staff is working with her on how to evolve as the 29-year-old navigates her prime playing years. That comes with the maturity, with the added awareness and prioritizing aspects in her life even more than before, taking in every moment.

"I know I always say the word fun. But, soccer is fun. I think, not even team-wise, but I feel individually we all grew so much from the coaching staff in such a short amount of time. I think there's such an opportunity in growth for how we play collectively, but I feel that way individually too. I feel like there's so much more to my game that I can like hone in and fine-tune," she said on recent team camps.

"I'm a player that likes to be moving a lot. I like to cover ground, and I think something that I've like, kind of trying to hone in on is maybe being a little smarter with my movement and more patient in my positioning. I think that's something that [Hayes] is really, really gonna help me grow."

Pressure on the podium

In her two months on the job, Hayes has been adamant in establishing processes and player onboarding. Her contract with the national team is through the 2027 World Cup, and she's done a good job as head coach of deflecting some of the pressures that are constantly on the program. They're not shying away from a bit of retooling and have accepted that last summer was not their best and something they want to move on from.

Sometimes the way forward is a new opportunity and new processes. It'll take past experiences, good and bad ones, and players with different attributes to compete for a spot on the Olympic podium, or in the future, another World Cup.

"Obviously, last year was disappointing, but I think we're a very honest group. We have no problem having honest conversations about what we can do better in. So, I think, there's pressure on us, but it's a very familiar spot for us. There's always pressure on this team. We always are up for the challenge. We have high expectations for ourselves, and I think we know we can be so much better," said Lavelle.

"I think this is kind of a time where we get to maybe reinvent ourselves a little, and I think Emma has been great with that. I think she's just going to take us to like a whole 'nother level that maybe we didn't even know we had in us."