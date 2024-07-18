The United States Women's National Team look to regain their supremacy when the 2024 Summer Olympics women's soccer tournament begins on July 25, one day prior to the Opening Ceremony in Paris. The U.S. won the gold medal in four of the first five Olympic competitions but failed to earn a spot on the podium in Rio in 2016 and settled for bronze in the 2020 Tokyo Games. The Americans reside in Group B along with 2016 gold medal winner Germany, while reigning Olympic champion Canada are members of Group A.

The latest 2024 Olympics odds list the USWNT as +160 favorites (risk $100 to win $160), while Spain are +200. Host France are +375 and Germany sit at +1000, while Canada are one of three teams at +1600 in the 2024 Olympic Games odds. Before locking in any 2024 Summer Olympics futures picks or predictions, you need to see what SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+3.05 units), FA Cup (+3.07), EFL Cup (+4.47) and Euro 2024 qualifiers (+6.30), among others. He also was solid with his Premier League picks this year, going 30-22-1 (+7.07).

Green is avoiding France (+375), who are making just their third appearance in the Summer Olympics. The French failed to qualify for the first four tournaments before finally earning a berth in the 2012 London Games. They went 2-0-1 during the group stage that year and edged Sweden 2-1 in the quarterfinals before losing 2-1 to Japan in the semifinals and falling 1-0 against Canada in the bronze medal match.

Four years later in Rio, France again won two of their three group-stage contests but dropped another 1-0 decision to Canada in the quarterfinals. The host nation enters the Paris Olympics on a down note, as it was defeated 3-1 by the Republic of Ireland in its final UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Qualifying group-stage match on July 16. The French had won five of their previous six contests across all competitions.

"Their recent record in major tournaments is poor," Green told SportsLine. "They were knocked out at the quarterfinal stage in each of the last three World Cups, and they lost to Germany in the semifinals of Euro 2022."

2024 Summer Olympics women's soccer odds

United States +160

Spain +200

France +375

Germany +1000

Brazil +1600

Canada +1600

Japan +1600

Australia +2000

Colombia +3500

Nigeria +10000

Zambia +10000

New Zealand +15000