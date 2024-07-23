Rank Team Analysis

1. Spain Current 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup winners. They're in good form, healthy, and led by Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmati. They look unstoppable and have a shot at history as the first women's national team to win a World Cup and go on to win a gold medal in the following year.

2. Canada Tokyo gold medalists, so they have the honor of starting high on our power rankings. They'll need to show their tactics have improved since the last Olympics with upcoming talents and Jayde Riviere and Julia Grosso.

3. France Tournament hosts will have some expectations laid upon them heading into the group stage. Head coach Herve Renard will depart the program after the Olympics and is rumored to other national team gigs at the moment, and a few veterans on the squad are running out of time to win something for country at the international level.

4 Japan The program has evolved over the last decade and is in a prime position to obtain a medal. Hinata Miyazawa was the golden boot winner at the 2023 World Cup, but limited time with an injury at Manchester United might mean scoring is spread among multiple players at the Olympics.

5. Germany The Germans will be led by interim head coach Horst Hrubesch and will still be a tough team to handle even with the loss of Lena Oberdorf to an MCL injury. They have strong talent in the midfield with another rising star Jule Brand.

6. United States The USWNT have plenty of room to grow and even something to prove after their early exit from the 2023 World Cup. It's a new era under head coach Emma Hayes, who is taking over a program that hasn't won gold since 2012, and major international tournaments are often the measuring stick that determines whether or not the processes are working.

7. Brazil This is supposed to be Marta's last year with Brazil (at least till the 2027 World Cup) and there will be motivation to medal for the women's football icon. Manager Arthur Elias will need to get more out of the team than what they've produced in recent performances ahead of the Olympics.

8. Colombia A squad full of relentless players, the team will try and build off their 2023 World Cup quarterfinal run. Chelsea FC's Mayra Ramirez delivered the lone goal in a recent draw against Japan in a pre-Olympic friendly, and the Colombians could use it as a launching point to the tournament.

9. Australia The Matildas will be without Sam Kerr due to an ACL injury but that doesn't mean they won't bring the chaos into the group stage. Even when they concede they find a way forward.

10. Nigeria The Super Falcons have experience and talent on their side heading into the group stage. They've represented Africa at the highest level but haven't been able to walk home with a winner's medal. Younger players Chiamaka Nnadozie and Jennifer Echigini could change that.

11. Zambia All eyes will be on striker Barbra Banda and rightfully so. She has the ability to turn any defenders on their heels and if the squad can have better defensive organization, they'll be tough to compete against.