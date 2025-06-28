The best teams in the world are in the United States this summer as the FIFA Club World Cup brings teams together, from the reigning Champions League champions Paris Saint-Germain to the only amateur side in the competition in Auckland City FC from New Zealand. Lionel Messi and Inter Miami kicked off the competition on June 14, with a 0-0 draw against Al Ahly of Egypt, with every team gunning for a place in the final on July 13 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.

With prizes worth one billion dollars on the line, teams like Al-Hilal have been looking to load up for this tournament, but only time will tell if things like bringing in Simone Inzaghi will be able to break the hold that Europe and Brazil have had on this tournament. It will be a wild ride with every match free on air on DAZN to see who ends up winning it all.

Take a look at the standings:

Standings and schedule

All times U.S./Eastern -- matches on DAZN (try for free).

GROUP A MP W D L GF GA GD Pts Palmeiras 3 1 2 0 4 2 +2 5 Inter Miami 3 1 2 0 4 3 +1 5 Porto 3 0 2 1 5 6 -1 2 Al Ahly 3 0 2 1 4 6 -2 2

Saturday, June 14

Al Ahly 0, Inter Miami 0



Sunday, June 15

Palmeiras 0, Porto 0

Thursday, June 19

Palmeiras 2, Al Ahly 0

Inter Miami 2, Porto 1

Monday, June 23

Inter Miami 2, Palmeiras 2

Porto 4, Al Ahly 4

GROUP B MP W D L GF GA GD Pts PSG 3 2 0 1 6 1 +5 6 Botafogo 3 2 0 1 3 2 +1 6 Atletico Madrid 3 2 0 1 4 5 -1 6 Seattle Sounders 3 0 0 3 2 7 -5 0



Sunday, June 15

PSG 4, Atletico Madrid 0

Botafogo 2, Seattle Sounders 1



Thursday, June 19

Atletico Madrid 3, Seattle Sounders 1

Botafogo 1, PSG 0

Monday, June 23

PSG 2, Seattle Sounders 0

Atletico Madrid 1, Botafogo 0

GROUP C MP W D L GF GA GD Pts Benfica 3 2 1 0 9 2 +7 7 Bayern Munich 3 2 0 1 12 2 +10 6 Boca Juniors 3 0 2 1 4 5 -1 2 Auckland City 3 0 1 2 1 17 -17 1

Sunday, June 15

Bayern Munich 10, Auckland City 0

Monday, June 16

Boca Juniors 2, Benfica 2



Friday, June 20

Benfica 6, Auckland City 0

Bayern Munich 2, Boca Juniors 1

Tuesday, June 24

Auckland City 1, Boca Juniors 1

Benfica 1, Bayern Munich 1

GROUP D MP W D L GF GA GD Pts Flamengo 3 2 1 0 6 2 +4 7 Chelsea 3 2 0 1 6 3 +3 6 ES Tunis 3 1 0 2 1 5 -4 3 LAFC 3 0 1 2 1 4 -3 1

Monday, June 16

Chelsea 2, LAFC 0

Flamengo 2, Esperance de Tunis 0

Friday, June 20

Flamengo 3, Chelsea 1

Esperance de Tunis 1, LAFC 0

Tuesday, June 24

LAFC 1, Flamengo 1

Chelsea 3, Esperance Tunis 0

GROUP E MP W D L GF GA GD Pts Inter 3 2 1 0 5 2 +3 7 Monterrey 3 1 2 0 5 1 4 5 River Plate 3 1 1 1 3 3 0 4 Urawa Red Diamonds 3 0 0 3 2 9 -7 0

Tuesday, June 17

River Plate 3, Urawa Red Diamonds 1

Monterrey 1, Inter 1

Saturday, June 21

Inter 2, Urawa Red Diamonds 1

River Plate 0, Monterrey 0

Wednesday, June 25

Inter 2, River Plate 0

Monterrey 4, Urawa Red Diamonds 0

GROUP F MP W D L GF GA GD Pts Dortmund 3 2 1 0 5 3 +2 7 Fluminense 3 1 2 0 4 2 +2 5 Mamelodi Sundowns 3 1 1 1 4 4 0 4 Ulsan 3 0 0 3 2 6 -4 0

Tuesday, June 17

Fluminense 0, Borussia Dortmund 0

Mamelodi Sundowns 1, Ulsan HD 0

Saturday, June 21

Borussia Dortmund 4, Mamelodi Sundowns 3

Fluminense 4, Ulsan HD 2

Wednesday, June 25

Borussia Dortmund 1, Ulsan HD 0

Mamelodi Sundowns 0, Fluminense 0

GROUP G MP W D L GF GA GD Pts Man City 3 3 0 0 13 2 +11 9 Juventus 3 2 0 1 11 6 +5 6 Al Ain 3 1 0 2 2 12 -10 3 Wydad 3 0 0 3 2 8 -6 0

Wednesday, June 18

Manchester City 2, Wydad AC 0

Juventus 5, Al Ain 0

Sunday, June 22

Juventus 4, Wydad AC 1

Manchester City 6, Al Ain 0

Thursday, June 26

Manchester City 5, Juventus 2

Al Ain 2, Wydad 1

GROUP H MP W D L GF GA GD Pts Real Madrid 3 2 1 0 7 2 +5 7 Al-Hilal 3 1 2 0 3 1 +2 5 RB Salzburg 3 1 1 1 2 4 -2 4 Pachuca 3 0 0 3 2 7 -5 0

Wednesday, June 18

Real Madrid 1, Al-Hilal 1

PSalzburg 2, Pachuca 1



Sunday, June 22

Real Madrid vs. Pachuca, 3 p.m., Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte

Salzburg vs. Al-Hilal, 6 p.m., Audi Field, Washington, D.C.

Thursday, June 26

Al-Hilal 0, Pachuca 0

Real Madrid 3, Pachuca 1

Knockout stage schedule

Saturday, June 28 (Round of 16)

Palmeiras vs. Botafogo, 12 p.m., Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Benfica vs. Chelsea, 4 p.m., Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte

Sunday, June 29 (Round of 16)

PSG vs. Inter Miami, 12 p.m., Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Flamengo vs. Bayern Munich, 4 p.m., Hard Rock Stadium, Miami

Monday, June 30 (Round of 16)

Inter vs. Fluminense 3 p.m., Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte

Man City vs. Hilal, 9 p.m., Camping World Stadium, Orlando

Tuesday, July 1 (Round of 16)

Real Madrid vs. Juventus, 3 p.m., Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

Dortmund vs. Monterrey, 9 p.m., Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Friday, July 4 (Quarterfinals)

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m., Camping World Stadium, Orlando

TBD vs. TBD, 9 p.m., Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Saturday, July 5 (Quarterfinals)

TBD vs. TBD, 12 p.m., Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

TBD vs. TBD, 4 p.m., MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

Tuesday, July 8 (Semifinal)

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m., MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

Wednesday, July 9 (Semifinal)

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m., MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

Sunday, July 13 (Final)

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m., MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford