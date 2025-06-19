The best teams in the world are in the United States this summer as the FIFA Club World Cup brings teams together, from the reigning Champions League champions Paris Saint-Germain to the only amateur side in the competition in Auckland City FC from New Zealand. Lionel Messi and Inter Miami kicked off the competition on June 14, with a 0-0 draw against Al Ahly of Egypt, with every team gunning for a place in the final on July 13 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.

With prizes worth one billion dollars on the line, teams like Al-Hilal have been looking to load up for this tournament, but only time will tell if things like bringing in Simone Inzaghi will be able to break the hold that Europe and Brazil have had on this tournament. It will be a wild ride with every match free on air on DAZN to see who ends up winning it all.

Take a look at the standings:

Standings and schedule

All times U.S./Eastern -- matches on DAZN (try for free).

GROUP A MP W D L GF GA GD Pts Inter Miami 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 Al Ahly 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 Palmeiras 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 Porto 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1

Saturday, June 14

Al Ahly 0, Inter Miami 0



Sunday, June 15

Palmeiras 0, Porto 0

Thursday, June 19

Palmeiras vs. Al Ahly, 12 p.m., MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

Inter Miami vs. Porto, 3 p.m., Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Monday, June 23

Inter Miami vs. Palmeiras, 9 p.m., Hard Rock Stadium, Miami

Porto vs. Al Ahly, 9 p.m., MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

GROUP B MP W D L GF GA GD Pts PSG 1 1 0 0 4 0 +4 3 Botafogo 1 1 0 0 2 1 +1 3 Seattle Sounders 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 Atletico Madrid 1 0 0 1 0 4 -4 0



Sunday, June 15

PSG 4, Atletico Madrid 0

Botafogo 2, Seattle Sounders 1



Thursday, June 19

Seattle Sounders vs. Atletico Madrid, 6 p.m., Lumen Field, Seattle

PSG vs. Botafogo, 9 p.m., Rose Bowl, Pasadena

Monday, June 23

Seattle Sounders vs. PSG, 3 p.m., Lumen Field, Seattle

Atletico Madrid vs. Botafogo, 3 p.m., Rose Bowl, Pasadena

GROUP C MP W D L GF GA GD Pts Bayern Munich 1 1 0 0 10 0 +10 3 Benfica 1 0 1 0 2 2 0 1 Boca Juniors 1 0 1 0 2 2 0 1 Auckland City 1 0 0 1 0 10 -10 0

Sunday, June 15

Bayern Munich 10, Auckland City 0

Monday, June 16

Boca Juniors 2, Benfica 2



Friday, June 20

Benfica vs. Auckland City, 12 p.m., Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando

Bayern Munich vs. Boca Juniors, 9 p.m., Hard Rock Stadium, Miami

Tuesday, June 24

Auckland City vs. Boca Juniors, 3 p.m., GEODIS Park, Nashville

Benfica vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m., Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte

GROUP D MP W D L GF GA GD Pts Flamengo 1 1 0 0 2 0 +2 3 Chelsea 1 1 0 0 2 0 +2 3 ES Tunis 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0 LAFC 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0

Monday, June 16

Chelsea 2, LAFC 0

Flamengo 2, Esperance de Tunis 0

Friday, June 20

Flamengo vs. Chelsea, 2 p.m., Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

LAFC vs. Esperance de Tunis, 6 p.m., GEODIS Park, Nashville

Tuesday, June 24

LAFC vs. Flamengo, 9 p.m., Camping World Stadium, Orlando

Esperance de Tunis vs. Chelsea, 9 p.m., Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

GROUP E MP W D L GF GA GD Pts River Plate 1 1 0 0 3 1 +2 3 Inter Milan 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 Monterrey 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 Urawa Red Diamonds 1 0 0 1 1 3 -2 0

Tuesday, June 17

River Plate 3, Urawa Red Diamonds 1

Monterrey 1, Inter 1

Saturday, June 21

Inter vs. Urawa Red Diamonds, 3 p.m., Lumen Field, Seattle

River Plate vs. Monterrey, 9 p.m., Rose Bowl, Pasadena

Wednesday, June 25

Inter vs. River Plate, 9 p.m., Lumen Field, Seattle

Urawa Red Diamonds vs. Monterrey, 9 p.m., Rose Bowl, Pasadena

GROUP F MP W D L GF GA GD Pts Mamelodi Sundowns 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 3 Borussia Dortmund 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 Fluminense 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 Ulsan 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0

Tuesday, June 17

Fluminense 0, Borussia Dortmund 0

Mamelodi Sundowns 1, Ulsan HD 0

Saturday, June 21

Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Borussia Dortmund, 12 p.m., TQL Stadium, Cincinnati

Fluminense vs. Ulsan HD, 6 p.m., MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

Wednesday, June 25

Borussia Dortmund vs. Ulsan HD, 3 p.m., TQL Stadium, Cincinnati

Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Fluminense, 3 p.m., Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

GROUP G MP W D L GF GA GD Pts Man City 1 1 0 0 2 0 +2 3 Juventus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Al Ain 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wydad AC 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0

Wednesday, June 18

Manchester City 2, Wydad AC 0

Al Ain vs. Juventus, 9 p.m., Audi Field, Washington, D.C.

Sunday, June 22

Juventus vs. Wydad AC, 12 p.m., Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Manchester City vs. Al Ain, 9 p.m., Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Thursday, June 26

Juventus vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m., Camping World Stadium, Orlando

Wydad AC vs. Al Ain, 3 p.m., Audi Field, Washington, D.C.

GROUP H MP W D L GF GA GD Pts Real Madrid 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 Al-Hilal 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 Pachuca 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Salzburg 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Wednesday, June 18

Real Madrid 1, Al-Hilal 1

Pachuca vs. Salzburg, 6 p.m., TQL Stadium, Cincinnati



Sunday, June 22

Real Madrid vs. Pachuca, 3 p.m., Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte

Salzburg vs. Al-Hilal, 6 p.m., Audi Field, Washington, D.C.

Thursday, June 26

Al-Hilal vs. Pachuca, 9 p.m., GEODIS Park, Nashville

Salzburg vs. Real Madrid, 9 p.m., Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Knockout stage schedule

Saturday, June 28 (Round of 16)

1A vs. 2B, 12 p.m., Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

1C vs. 2D, 4 p.m., Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte

Sunday, June 29 (Round of 16)

1B vs. 2A, 12 p.m., Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

1D vs. 2C, 4 p.m., Hard Rock Stadium, Miami

Monday, June 30 (Round of 16)

1E vs. 2F, 3 p.m., Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte

1G vs. 2H, 9 p.m., Camping World Stadium, Orlando

Tuesday, July 1 (Round of 16)

1H vs. 2G, 3 p.m., Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

1F vs. 2E, 9 p.m., Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Friday, July 4 (Quarterfinals)

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m., Camping World Stadium, Orlando

TBD vs. TBD, 9 p.m., Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Saturday, July 5 (Quarterfinals)

TBD vs. TBD, 12 p.m., Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

TBD vs. TBD, 4 p.m., MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

Tuesday, July 8 (Semifinal)

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m., MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

Wednesday, July 9 (Semifinal)

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m., MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

Sunday, July 13 (Final)

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m., MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford