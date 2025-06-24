2025 FIFA Club World Cup standings, table: Lionel Messi's Inter Miami to face PSG
We're in the thick of the group stage of the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States, with the knockout stages starting June 28
The best teams in the world are in the United States this summer as the FIFA Club World Cup brings teams together, from the reigning Champions League champions Paris Saint-Germain to the only amateur side in the competition in Auckland City FC from New Zealand. Lionel Messi and Inter Miami kicked off the competition on June 14, with a 0-0 draw against Al Ahly of Egypt, with every team gunning for a place in the final on July 13 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.
With prizes worth one billion dollars on the line, teams like Al-Hilal have been looking to load up for this tournament, but only time will tell if things like bringing in Simone Inzaghi will be able to break the hold that Europe and Brazil have had on this tournament. It will be a wild ride with every match free on air on DAZN to see who ends up winning it all.
Take a look at the standings:
Standings and schedule
All times U.S./Eastern -- matches on DAZN (try for free).
|GROUP A
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
Palmeiras
4
1
3
0
4
2
+2
5
Inter Miami
3
1
2
0
4
3
+1
5
Porto
3
0
2
1
5
6
-1
2
Al Ahly
3
0
2
1
4
6
-2
2
Saturday, June 14
Al Ahly 0, Inter Miami 0
Sunday, June 15
Palmeiras 0, Porto 0
Thursday, June 19
Palmeiras 2, Al Ahly 0
Inter Miami 2, Porto 1
Monday, June 23
Inter Miami 2, Palmeiras 2
Porto 4, Al Ahly 4
|GROUP B
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
PSG
3
2
0
1
6
1
+5
6
Botafogo
3
2
0
1
3
2
+1
6
Atletico Madrid
3
2
0
1
4
5
-1
6
Seattle Sounders
3
0
0
3
2
7
-5
0
Sunday, June 15
PSG 4, Atletico Madrid 0
Botafogo 2, Seattle Sounders 1
Thursday, June 19
Atletico Madrid 3, Seattle Sounders 1
Botafogo 1, PSG 0
Monday, June 23
PSG 2, Seattle Sounders 0
Atletico Madrid 1, Botafogo 0
|GROUP C
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
Bayern Munich
2
2
0
0
12
1
+11
6
Benfica
2
1
1
0
8
2
+6
4
Boca Juniors
2
0
1
1
3
4
-1
1
Auckland City
2
0
0
2
0
16
-16
0
Sunday, June 15
Bayern Munich 10, Auckland City 0
Monday, June 16
Boca Juniors 2, Benfica 2
Friday, June 20
Benfica 6, Auckland City 0
Bayern Munich 2, Boca Juniors 1
Tuesday, June 24
Auckland City vs. Boca Juniors, 3 p.m., GEODIS Park, Nashville
Benfica vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m., Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte
|GROUP D
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
Flamengo
2
2
0
0
5
1
+4
6
Chelsea
2
1
0
1
3
3
0
3
ES Tunis
2
1
0
1
1
2
-1
3
LAFC
2
0
0
2
0
3
-3
0
Monday, June 16
Chelsea 2, LAFC 0
Flamengo 2, Esperance de Tunis 0
Friday, June 20
Flamengo 3, Chelsea 1
Esperance de Tunis 1, LAFC 0
Tuesday, June 24
LAFC vs. Flamengo, 9 p.m., Camping World Stadium, Orlando
Esperance de Tunis vs. Chelsea, 9 p.m., Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
|GROUP E
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
River Plate
1
1
0
0
3
1
+2
3
Inter Milan
1
0
1
0
1
1
0
1
Monterrey
1
0
1
0
1
1
0
1
Urawa Red Diamonds
1
0
0
1
1
3
-2
0
Tuesday, June 17
River Plate 3, Urawa Red Diamonds 1
Monterrey 1, Inter 1
Saturday, June 21
Inter vs. Urawa Red Diamonds, 3 p.m., Lumen Field, Seattle
River Plate vs. Monterrey, 9 p.m., Rose Bowl, Pasadena
Wednesday, June 25
Inter vs. River Plate, 9 p.m., Lumen Field, Seattle
Urawa Red Diamonds vs. Monterrey, 9 p.m., Rose Bowl, Pasadena
|GROUP F
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
Mamelodi Sundowns
1
1
0
0
1
0
+1
3
Borussia Dortmund
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
1
Fluminense
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
1
Ulsan
1
0
0
1
0
1
-1
0
Tuesday, June 17
Fluminense 0, Borussia Dortmund 0
Mamelodi Sundowns 1, Ulsan HD 0
Saturday, June 21
Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Borussia Dortmund, 12 p.m., TQL Stadium, Cincinnati
Fluminense vs. Ulsan HD, 6 p.m., MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
Wednesday, June 25
Borussia Dortmund vs. Ulsan HD, 3 p.m., TQL Stadium, Cincinnati
Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Fluminense, 3 p.m., Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens
|GROUP G
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
Juventus
1
1
0
0
5
0
+5
3
Man City
1
1
0
0
2
0
+2
3
Wydad AC
1
0
0
1
0
2
-2
0
Al Ain
1
0
0
1
0
5
-5
0
Wednesday, June 18
Manchester City 2, Wydad AC 0
Juventus 5, Al Ain 0
Sunday, June 22
Juventus vs. Wydad AC, 12 p.m., Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Manchester City vs. Al Ain, 9 p.m., Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Thursday, June 26
Juventus vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m., Camping World Stadium, Orlando
Wydad AC vs. Al Ain, 3 p.m., Audi Field, Washington, D.C.
|GROUP H
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
Salzburg
1
1
0
0
2
1
+1
3
Al-Hilal
1
0
1
0
1
1
0
1
Real Madrid
1
0
1
0
1
1
0
1
Pachuca
1
0
0
1
1
2
-1
0
Wednesday, June 18
Real Madrid 1, Al-Hilal 1
PSalzburg 2, Pachuca 1
Sunday, June 22
Real Madrid vs. Pachuca, 3 p.m., Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte
Salzburg vs. Al-Hilal, 6 p.m., Audi Field, Washington, D.C.
Thursday, June 26
Al-Hilal vs. Pachuca, 9 p.m., GEODIS Park, Nashville
Salzburg vs. Real Madrid, 9 p.m., Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Knockout stage schedule
Saturday, June 28 (Round of 16)
Palmeiras vs. Botafogo, 12 p.m., Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
1C vs. 2D, 4 p.m., Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte
Sunday, June 29 (Round of 16)
PSG vs. Inter Miami, 12 p.m., Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Flamengo vs. 2C, 4 p.m., Hard Rock Stadium, Miami
Monday, June 30 (Round of 16)
1E vs. 2F, 3 p.m., Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte
1G vs. 2H, 9 p.m., Camping World Stadium, Orlando
Tuesday, July 1 (Round of 16)
1H vs. 2G, 3 p.m., Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens
1F vs. 2E, 9 p.m., Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Friday, July 4 (Quarterfinals)
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m., Camping World Stadium, Orlando
TBD vs. TBD, 9 p.m., Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Saturday, July 5 (Quarterfinals)
TBD vs. TBD, 12 p.m., Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
TBD vs. TBD, 4 p.m., MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
Tuesday, July 8 (Semifinal)
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m., MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
Wednesday, July 9 (Semifinal)
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m., MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
Sunday, July 13 (Final)
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m., MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford