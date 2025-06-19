2025 Gold Cup scores, standings, table, schedule: USMNT, Mexico, Canada favorites to win Concacaf competition
Here's how things stand at the Gold Cup
The summer of soccer in the United States isn't just about the Club World Cup as the Gold Cup is also underway. Sixteen nations are battling for North American supremacy as the competition runs until the final on July 6. Mexico are the reigning champions and the favorites to win, Canada are a strong contenders to take home the crown under Jesse Marsch, and the United States men's national team hope this is the turning point towards building for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Each team will play three group stage matches, and from there the top two teams from each group will make it to the quarterfinals. The USMNT are in Group D alongside Haiti, Saudi Arabia and Trinidad and Tobago.
Here's the schedule, scores and standings:
Take a look at the standings:
Standings and schedule
All times U.S./Eastern
|GROUP A
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
Mexico
2
2
0
0
5
2
+3
6
Costa Rica
2
2
0
0
6
4
+2
6
Dominican Republic
2
0
0
2
3
5
-2
0
Suriname
2
0
0
2
3
6
-3
0
June 14
Mexico 3, Dominican Republic 2
June 15
Costa Rica 4, Suriname 3
June 18
Costa Rica 2, Dominican Republic 1
Suriname 0, Mexico 2
June 22
Mexico vs. Costa Rica, 10 p.m.
Dominican Republic vs. Suriname 10 p.m.
|GROUP B
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
Canada
1
1
0
0
6
0
+6
3
Curacao
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
1
El Salvador
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
1
Honduras
1
0
0
1
0
6
-6
0
June 17
Curaçao 0, El Salvador 0
Canada 6, Honduras 0
June 21
Curaçao vs. Canada, 7 p.m.
Honduras vs. El Salvador, 10 p.m.
June 24
Honduras vs. Curaçao, 10 p.m.
Canada vs. El Salvador, 10 p.m.
|GROUP C
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
Panama
1
1
0
0
5
2
+3
3
Guatemala
1
1
0
0
1
0
1
3
Jamaica
1
0
0
1
0
-1
-1
0
Guadeloupe
1
0
0
1
2
5
-3
0
June 16
Panama 5, Guadeloupe 2
Guatemala 1, Jamaica 0
June 20
Jamaica vs. Guadeloupe, 7:45 p.m.
Guatemala vs. Panama, 10 p.m.
June 24
Panama vs. Jamaica, 7 p.m.
Guadeloupe v. Guatemala, 7 p.m.
|GROUP D
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
USA
1
1
0
0
5
0
+5
3
Saudi Arabia
1
1
0
0
1
0
+1
3
Haiti
1
0
0
1
0
1
-1
0
Trinidad and Tobago
1
0
0
1
0
5
-5
0
June 15
USA 5, Trinidad and Tobago 0
Saudi Arabia 1, Haiti 0
June 19
Trinidad and Tobago vs. Haiti, 6:45 p.m.
Saudi Arabia vs. USA, 9:15 p.m.
June 22
Saudi Arabia vs. Trinidad and Tobago, 7 p.m.
USA vs. Haiti, 7 p.m.
2025 Concacaf Gold Cup key dates
- Quarterfinals: June 28-29
- Semifinals: July 2
- Final: July 6