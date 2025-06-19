The summer of soccer in the United States isn't just about the Club World Cup as the Gold Cup is also underway. Sixteen nations are battling for North American supremacy as the competition runs until the final on July 6. Mexico are the reigning champions and the favorites to win, Canada are a strong contenders to take home the crown under Jesse Marsch, and the United States men's national team hope this is the turning point towards building for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Each team will play three group stage matches, and from there the top two teams from each group will make it to the quarterfinals. The USMNT are in Group D alongside Haiti, Saudi Arabia and Trinidad and Tobago.

Here's the schedule, scores and standings:

Take a look at the standings:

Standings and schedule

All times U.S./Eastern -- matches on Fubo (try for free).

GROUP A MP W D L GF GA GD Pts Mexico 2 2 0 0 5 2 +3 6 Costa Rica 2 2 0 0 6 4 +2 6 Dominican Republic 2 0 0 2 3 5 -2 0 Suriname 2 0 0 2 3 6 -3 0

June 14

Mexico 3, Dominican Republic 2



June 15

Costa Rica 4, Suriname 3

June 18

Costa Rica 2, Dominican Republic 1

Suriname 0, Mexico 2

June 22

Mexico vs. Costa Rica, 10 p.m.

Dominican Republic vs. Suriname 10 p.m.

GROUP B MP W D L GF GA GD Pts Canada 1 1 0 0 6 0 +6 3 Curacao 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 El Salvador 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 Honduras 1 0 0 1 0 6 -6 0

June 17

Curaçao 0, El Salvador 0

Canada 6, Honduras 0

June 21

Curaçao vs. Canada, 7 p.m.

Honduras vs. El Salvador, 10 p.m.

June 24

Honduras vs. Curaçao, 10 p.m.

Canada vs. El Salvador, 10 p.m.

GROUP C MP W D L GF GA GD Pts Panama 1 1 0 0 5 2 +3 3 Guatemala 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3 Jamaica 1 0 0 1 0 -1 -1 0 Guadeloupe 1 0 0 1 2 5 -3 0

June 16

Panama 5, Guadeloupe 2

Guatemala 1, Jamaica 0

June 20

Jamaica vs. Guadeloupe, 7:45 p.m.

Guatemala vs. Panama, 10 p.m.

June 24

Panama vs. Jamaica, 7 p.m.

Guadeloupe v. Guatemala, 7 p.m.

GROUP D MP W D L GF GA GD Pts USA 1 1 0 0 5 0 +5 3 Saudi Arabia 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 3 Haiti 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 Trinidad and Tobago 1 0 0 1 0 5 -5 0

June 15

USA 5, Trinidad and Tobago 0

Saudi Arabia 1, Haiti 0

June 19

Trinidad and Tobago vs. Haiti, 6:45 p.m.

Saudi Arabia vs. USA, 9:15 p.m.

June 22

Saudi Arabia vs. Trinidad and Tobago, 7 p.m.

USA vs. Haiti, 7 p.m.

2025 Concacaf Gold Cup key dates