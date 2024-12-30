Seven-a-side teams from 16 nations will convene in Italy in the new year for the inaugural edition of the Kings World Cup Nations, a venture that includes several high-profile soccer figures.

The Kings World Cup Nations will include teams from the Kings League and Americas Kings League, the latter of which was launched by FIFA World Cup and UEFA Champions League winner Gerard Pique. The competition will take place from Jan. 1 to 12, with the final taking place at Turin's Allianz Stadium. Select games will air on CBS Sports Goals Network, including the final.

Here's what you need to know about the first-ever Kings World Cup Nations.

Participating teams

Argentina

Brazil

Colombia

Germany

Italy

Japan

Korea

Mexico

Morocco

Peru

Saudi Arabia

Spain

Turkiye

Ukraine

United States

Uzbekistan

Format and rules

The teams will play each other in a preliminary phase modeled after the Swiss-style tournament, with the top-ranked teams advancing to the second round while others competing in a last chance round. From there, the KWC Nations operates in a familiar format with a quarterfinal round, followed by the semifinals and the final on Jan. 12 at Turin's Allianz Stadium.

The rules of the tournament resemble the unique format of the Kings League, which Pique launched in 2022 in Spain. Games will be 60 minutes long rather than 90 and will observe some unconventional rules, as Pique outlined during an appearance on CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy.

"There are crazy rules," he said. "For example, last two minutes of the game, it's golden goal. If you manage to score, it counts [times] two. Last two minutes of the first half, we throw a dice from the stands and if it's a two, it's two vs. two. If it's a three, it's three vs. three, so it's pretty crazy."

Famous investors

While Pique is the president of the Kings League, he is not the only high-profile name associated with the KWC Nations. Notable stakeholders in the Kings League include fellow World Cup winners Iker Casillas, Andrea Pirlo, Francesco Totti and Ronaldinho, as well as Champions League winner James Rodriguez and Premier League champion Sergio Aguero. Influencer Jake Paul is also among those involved in the Kings League.

Kings World Cup Nations schedule

All times Eastern

Wednesday, Jan. 1

Japan vs. Italy, 10 a.m. (YouTube)

Uzbekistan vs. Saudi Arabia, 11 a.m. (YouTube)

Argentina vs. Spain, 12 p.m. (YouTube)

United States vs. Mexico, 1 p.m. (YouTube)

Thursday, Jan. 2

Brazil vs. South Korea, 10 a.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network)

Turkiye vs. Ukraine, 11 a.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network)

Colombia vs. Morocco, 12 p.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network)

Peru vs. Germany, 1 p.m. (YouTube)

Friday, Jan. 3

Japan or Italy vs. Argentina or Spain, 10 a.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network)

Japan or Italy vs. Argentina or Spain, 11 a.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network)

United States or Mexico vs. Uzbekistan or Saudi Arabia, 12 p.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network)

United States or Mexico vs. Uzbekistan or Saudi Arabia, 1 p.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network)

Saturday, Jan. 4

Peru or Germany vs. Brazil or South Korea, 10 a.m. (YouTube)

Peru or Germany vs. Brazil or South Korea, 11 a.m. (YouTube)

Turkiye or Ukraine vs. Colombia or Morocco, 12 p.m. (YouTube)

Turkiye or Ukraine vs. Colombia or Morocco, 12 p.m. (YouTube)

Monday, Jan. 6

Japan, Italy, Argentina or Spain vs. Turkiye, Ukraine, Colombia or Morocco, 12 p.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network)

Japan, Italy, Argentina or Spain vs. Turkiye, Ukraine, Colombia or Morocco, 1 p.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network)

Tuesday, Jan. 7

Peru, Germany, Brazil or South Korea vs. United States, Mexico, Uzbekistan or Saudi Arabia, 12 p.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network)

Peru, Germany, Brazil or South Korea vs. United States, Mexico, Uzbekistan or Saudi Arabia, 1 p.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network)

Wednesday, Jan. 8 to Sunday, Jan. 12

Knockout rounds to air on CBS Sports Golazo Network