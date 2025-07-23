The 2025 MLS All-Star Game features the MLS All-Stars taking on the Liga MX All-Stars at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas. This star-studded affair will feature the league's biggest and brightest stars. Lionel Messi headlines the MLS All-Star roster and enters Wednesday's match having scored a brace in six of his last seven league games. However, Messi was absent from Monday's first training session, so his status for the match is in doubt as the MLS side looks to notch its first All-Star Game victory since 2022. The Liga MX All-Star roster features Juan Brunetta, a former Balon de Oro winner, and Sergio Ramos, the legendary former Real Madrid and Spain captain.

Here are Sutton's best bets for MLS All-Stars vs. Liga MX All-Stars on Wednesday:

Half with most goals: 2nd half (-115)

The Liga MX All-Stars cruised to a 4-1 victory over the MLS All-Stars last season, and I expect they'll win again on Wednesday. Messi will be the best player on the pitch, but I don't expect him to be on the field for a prolonged period of time, if at all, with Inter Miami chasing its second-straight Supporters' Shield. The MLS side has given up a total of nine goals in their last two appearances in the All-Star Game, and their backline could be exposed by a player like Alexis Vega, who recorded 13 goals and 11 assists to lead Toluca to the 2025 Liga MX Clausura title.

