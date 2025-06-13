The 2025 NWSL Championship is heading back to California. The biggest game of the year has an official event site and will be held at PayPal Park in San Jose on November 22, the league announced on Friday with CBS Mornings.

It's the first NWSL Championship final held at PayPal Park and the second main event to be held in California in the league's 13-year history. The 18,000-capacity stadium is the home of MLS side San Jose Earthquakes and NWSL club Bay FC. The 2023 final, won by NJ/NY Gotham FC, was hosted at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego. The 2025 clash marks the fifth time the final is held on the West Coast. Fans can watch the 2025 NWSL Championship on CBS.

"We're thrilled to bring the NWSL Championship back to the West Coast and to a region with as rich a history in women's soccer as the Bay Area," said NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman.

"This community's passion for the game, combined with the excitement surrounding one of our newest teams in Bay FC, makes it the perfect setting to celebrate the league's top talent and crown our next champion. We are grateful to our partners at Bay FC, the San Jose Earthquakes, the San Jose Sports Authority and the Bay Area Host Committee for their commitment and collaboration in bringing this event to life, and we look forward to delivering an unforgettable experience for players, fans and the entire soccer community in November."

The West Coast state is no stranger to women's soccer. California is considered a hotbed of women's soccer talent, and the Bay Area has a long history of developing top prospects from the youth and collegiate levels to legends of the game. Multiple former U.S. women's national team players and FIFA Women's World Cup winners Alex Morgan and Christen Press are from the state, and Bay FC's founding four, Brandi Chastain, Leslie Osborne, Danielle Slaton and Aly Wagner, have national team ties and are Santa Clara alums.

"This is another huge win for San Jose. We are thrilled to be selected, and we are absolutely ready to host the NWSL championship game. San Jose has produced many of the nation's leading soccer stars over the years, so it makes sense that our city has a strong passion for the sport, evident in the five NCAA Women's College Cups and the 1999 FIFA Women's World Cup. Now, we look forward to hosting another world-class championship event that will undoubtedly inspire the next generation of local soccer stars," said San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan.

The 2025 NWSL regular season is underway and 14 clubs are jockeying for position to be one of eight clubs to qualify for the 2025 NWSL Playoffs. The postseason will have a four-match quarterfinal round, with quarterfinal winners competing in the semifinals. The final two teams standing will compete for the NWSL Championship.