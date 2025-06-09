The 2025 early session of the summer transfer window will close on June 10 and clubs are working to make some moves ahead of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. For the first time, the clubs had the chance to officially sign players before the usual end of their contracts on June 30, creating unprecedented movement and deals in the early stages of the summer transfer window. While Manchester City, Real Madrid and Chelsea are among the most active clubs so far, let's take a look at the five deals we could see before the end of the first phase of the 2025 summer transfer window:

Al-Hilal need a striker

Saudi side Al-Hilal are going through some changes this summer after they appointed former Inter coach Simone Inzaghi, making him one of the most paid coaches in the world, as he will earn around $50 million in the next two years. Inzaghi want to sign one striker and one left-back ahead of the Club World Cup and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has emerged as the hottest name but so far the Saudi team were not able to convince the Nigerian player to join Inzaghi's side. AC Milan's left-back Theo Hernandez has also turned down the possibility to join Al-Hilal before the early Deadline Day as he would prefer to stay in Europe, and the Saudi team has now offered around $20 million to sign AS Roma's left back Angelino, who is currently in talks to agree personal terms before the start of the summer tournament.

Al-Hilal Club World Cup schedule

Real Madrid vs. Al, Hilal: Wednesday, June 18, 3 p.m. ET -- Watch on DAZN (for free)

Salzburg vs. Al-Hilal: Sunday, June 22, 6 p.m. ET -- Watch on DAZN (for free)

Al-Hilal vs. Pachuca: Thursday, June 26, 9 p.m. ET -- Watch on DAZN (for free)

Manchester City to sign Cherki

Manchester City are closing in to sign Rayan Cherki from Olympique Lyon for around $35 million with the French player set to undergo a medical for the team coached by Pep Guardiola. Cherki, who is expected to play the FIFA Club World Cup with his new team, would become the second signing of the Citizens as Manchester City are also set to announce the signing of midfielder Tijjani Reijnders from AC Milan for around $70 million, add-ons included. Guardiola is likely to make a lot of changes in the summer 2025, as club icon Kevin De Bruyne won't be part of the Club World Cup and he's set to agree a deal with Napoli in the next days.

Manchester City Club World Cup schedule

Manchester City vs. Wydad Casablanca: Wednesday, June 18, 12 p.m. ET -- Watch on DAZN (for free)

Manchester City vs. Al-Ain: Sunday, June 22, 9 p.m. ET -- Watch on DAZN (for free)

Juventus vs. Manchester City: Thursday, June 26, 3 p.m. ET -- Watch on DAZN (for free)

Chelsea want Mike Maignan

AC Milan are also making some big changes this summer after appointing Massimiliano Allegri as the new club's head coach. AC Milan are expected to sell both Tijjani Reijnders and Theo Hernandez, but also French goalkeeper Mike Maignan who is now in talks with Chelsea. The two clubs are yet to agree a final fee for the deal to make it happen, while the player is currently pushing to get the deal done. According to multiple reports as he's willing to play the FIFA Club World Cup with the English side. If Maignan does leave, AC Milan will look for a new goalkeeper but don't necessary need his replacement before the Tuesday deadline, as the Rossoneri are not playing in this month's Club World Cup.

Chelsea Club World Cup schedule

Chelsea vs. LAFC: Monday, June 16, 3 p.m. ET -- Watch on DAZN (for free)

Flamengo vs. Chelsea: Friday, June 20, 2 p.m. ET -- Watch on DAZN (for free)

Esperance vs. Chelsea: Tuesday, June 24, 9 p.m. ET -- Watch on DAZN (for free)

River Plate's Mastantuono to Real Madrid

Real Madrid are set to sign Argentinian talent Franco Mastantuono from River Plate after the two clubs have agreed a fee of $45 million according to multiple reports. Mastantuono, who is widely considered as one of the best talents of the next generation, will turn 18 in August, but the expectation is that he will join the Spanish giants after the FIFA Club World Cup that will start on June 14 in the United States as River Plate are also playing the World Cup, and will face Inter, Monterrey and Urawa Red Diamonds in the group stage of the tournament.

River Plate Club World Cup schedule

River Plate vs. Urawa Red Diamonds: Tuesday, June 17, 3 p.m. ET -- Watch on DAZN (for free)

River Plate vs. Monterrey: Saturday, June 21, 9 p.m. ET -- Watch on DAZN (for free)

Inter vs. River Plate: Wednesday, June 25, 9 p.m. ET -- Watch on DAZN (for free)



Another Bellingham in Dortmund

Jobe Bellingham, the brother of Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham, is set to join Borussia Dortmund where his brother also played before joining the Spanish giants as the German team have agreed to a deal with Sunderland for $35 million, add-ons included. The English team will also have a 15% sell-on clause if Bellingham leaves Dortmund in the future. Jobe is also expected to join the team coached by Niko Kovac ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup where the Germans will face Fluminense, Mamelodi and Ulsan Hyundai in the group stage.

Borussia Dortmund Club World Cup schedule