The 2025 UEFA Champions League final on Saturday features a first-of-its-kind meeting between Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain. The squads have never met competitively before, which only adds to the excitement. Inter failed to win Serie A, nor any Italian cup this season, which is motivation is itself, while PSG are aiming to become the first French club to complete the treble. While making soccer bets related to the money line or total will be popular, you can really hit a payday with 2025 Champions League score predictions.

Kickoff for Inter Milan vs. PSG is at 3 p.m. ET from Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany. Paris Saint-Germain are the +110 favorites (risk $100 to win $110) on the 90-minute money line in the latest PSG vs. Inter Milan odds, which can be wagered via a Caesars Sportsbook promo code. Inter are priced as the +250 underdogs, with a draw listed at +240. The over/under for total goals is 2.5. PSG are -160 to lift the trophy, while Inter are +130. The Champions League final can be seen on CBS and streamed on Paramount+, which you can now get with a 7-day free trial.

Before locking in any UEFA Champions League picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer experts Martin Green, Jon Eimer, Brandt Sutton and Bruce Marshall have to say, in addition to the SportsLine Projection model. Green has nailed each of his last six UCL over/under picks, while Eimer is on a 12-9 run with Champions League O/U bets. Sutton is on a 7-1 roll with UCL sides, and Marshall is 6-3 over his last nine Champions League money-line bets.

Here are their top UEFA Champions League picks for PSG vs. Inter Milan on Saturday, May 31. Don't forget, you can catch the UEFA Champions League final on CBS and Paramount+.

Martin Green: PSG 2, Inter Milan 1

"I expect that PSG will ultimately prove too slick for Inter to handle. They are quick, strong and technically brilliant, and I think they should be capable of earning a narrow win on Saturday, with Kvicha Kvaratskhelia, Desiré Doué and Ousmane Dembélé leading the charge," said Green.

The Frenchman, Dembele, has had a breakout season with 21 goals to lead Ligue 1 after totaling 16 goals over his last five domestic seasons combined. He's notched either a goal or an assist in each of his last five Champions League matches. Several of his goals this year were set up by Kvaratskhelia, but the Georgian took matters into his own hands in the Ligue 1 finale as Kvaratskhelia had his first brace of the season. See more UCL final picks from Martin Green right here.

Jon Eimer: Inter Milan 1, PSG 1 -- Inter Milan wins AET

"Both teams have incredible keepers, solid defenses, impressive midfields and vicious attackers. I'm expecting a close, hard fought and equal match here that will not be decided in regulation," said Eimer.

Inter Milan may be the underdogs, but they've been the best team throughout the 2024-25 Champions League. They've lost just once, while PSG have suffered five UCL defeats. Inter come in on an eight-match unbeaten streak in Champions League play and a five-match undefeated run in all competitions. Inter also have the advantage in terms of recent experience in the UCL Final, having been there just two years ago, while a much-different PSG team with former stars like Kylian Mbappe and Neymar last appeared in the 2020 final. You can wager on a 1-1 score at the end of regulation at +550 odds by using a BetMGM promo code.

Brandt Sutton: PSG 1, Inter Milan 1 -- PSG wins in shootout

"Both PSG and Inter Milan feature world-class attackers capable of taking over games, but the backlines have also proven capable of stymying opponents. I'm expecting a hard-fought match that will go the distance, but I'm giving the edge to PSG in a shootout with big-bodied goalie Gigi Donnarumma being the difference," said Sutton.

Since joining Paris Saint-Germain in the 2021-22 season, the club has reeled off four straight Ligue 1 championships with Donnarumma in net. PSG allowed the fewest goals in the league this season, with Donnarumma ranking third with a miniscule 1.08 goals against per 90 minutes. He's secured five clean sheets in the 2024-25 Champions League, including in the semifinals first leg win over Arsenal. Be sure to stream Inter Milan vs. PSG on Paramount+, and also see Sutton's top prop picks for this matchup.

Bruce Marshall: Inter Milan 2, PSG 1

"Inter's crafty collection of vets has proven adaptable to several styles, including Barca's go-go approach which Inzaghi capitalizing upon with Denzel Dumfries and others, and Inter presents further problems with dual strikers Marcus Thuram and Lautaro," said Marshall.

No player in the final has scored more Champions League goals this season than Lautaro Martinez, who has found the back of the net nine times. That's fifth-most amongst all UCL players, but he's not even the leading scorer, across all competitions, on his own team, which shows the talent up front for Inter Milan. Thuram leads the team with 14 goals on the season, and he's scored three goals during UCL knockout play.

SportsLine Model: Inter Milan 1.5, PSG 1.4

Recent UCL finals have been both low-scoring affairs and one-sided contests. Each of the last six have seen two or fewer total goals scored and have also seen just one team score, as they were all clean sheet victories for the winners. While Inter finished second in Serie A, and PSG won Ligue 1, the Italian league is viewed as much tougher than the one that tops France's soccer pyramid. The results of these teams playing clubs outside of their home countries is evident that Inter is a cut above as Inter Milan has a 10-3-1 record versus non-Italian clubs this year, while PSG is just 8-1-5 versus non-French teams.

Want more Champions League picks?

You can view the model's simulation of PSG vs. Inter Milan and money line rating for the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday. Visit SportsLine to see its projection for Inter Milan vs. PSG.

Also at SportsLine:

You can also see the full analysis from Jon Eimer, a proven soccer expert who compiled a winning record of 260-133-1 with over 90 units of profit during a recent two-month stretch. Visit SportsLine to see his three best bets for the UEFA Champions League Final, and stream this matchup on Paramount+.