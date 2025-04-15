Barcelona and PSG hold comfortable leads in their respective UEFA Champions League quarterfinal matchups heading into Tuesday's second leg. Barcelona beat Borussia Dortmund 4-0 in the first leg, while PSG secured a 3-1 victory against Aston Villa. Now, Barcelona and PSG must go on the road, but will they deploy a more defensive-minded game plan with such commanding leads? Raphinha opened the scoring in Barcelona's 4-0 win, recording his 12th goal in the Champions League, the most in the competition. Raphinha is +750 (risk $100 to win $750) at DraftKings Sportsbook to be the first goal-scorer in Barcelona vs. Dortmund.

Before locking in any UEFA Champions League picks or goalscorer predictions, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton has to say. Sutton has nailed his last seven UCL sides picks, returning +712.5. Here are Sutton's top UEFA Champions League goal-scorer picks for Tuesday.

Aston Villa vs. PSG, 3 p.m. ET

Pick: Ousmane Dembele (+165)

Ousmane Dembele didn't score in the first leg, but the Frenchman could find success on Tuesday with Aston Villa needing to press forward to erase a 3-1 deficit. Dembele has racked up 42 goal contributions across 41 games in 2024-25 and has scored seven goals in 11 Champions League fixtures. Dembele found the back of the net in PSG's 1-0 win at Liverpool in the Round of 16, and his quickness could be troublesome for an Aston Villa side that may be stretched at times. Some betting sites are offering this as low as +145, but FanDuel Sportsbook is offering the best price at +165.

Borussia Dortmund vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m. ET

Pick: Robert Lewandowski (+100)

Robert Lewandowski scored a brace in Barcelona's 4-0 victory in the first leg. The veteran striker ranks second in the Champions League with 11 goals in 11 games this season. He's now scored 105 career goals in this competition, ranking third behind only Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Lewandowski has also had tremendous success against Borussia Dortmund throughout his career, recording 29 goals in 28 games. Caesars Sportsbook is offering this prop at +100.

Pick: Serhou Guirassy (+180)

Serhou Guirassy registered two goals in Dortmund's 3-2 home defeat against Barcelona in the league phase. Guirassy is Borussia Dortmund's main attacking threat and has been clinical in front of goal during UCL play. Across 13 matches in this competition, Guirassy has 10 goals and four assists. With Dortmund needing to score early and often, Guirassy will have his opportunities to find the back of the net.

