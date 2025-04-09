UEFA Champions League action continues on Wednesday with two matches packed with goal-scoring rosters. Borussia Dortmund will be without veteran defender Nico Schlotterbeck, so they will lean on their offense to counter a high-scoring Barcelona squad that has buried 83 goals in 30 league matches. Over in the City of Light, Paris Saint-Germain will try to translate their domestic success to the UCL stage, but will have to get past an in-form Aston Villa attack. Barcelona vs. Dortmund and PSG vs. Aston Villa are set for 3 p.m. ET. Proven goal-scorers like Robert Lewandowski and Ousmane Dembele will take the pitch, so there's value to be had in the goal-scorer props market. For example, Lewandowski is +300 (risk $100 to win $300) at BetMGM Sportsbook to be the first goal-scorer in Barcelona vs. Dortmund.

Wednesday's matches will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan, which you can now get with a 7-day free trial.

Before locking in any UEFA Champions League picks or goalscorer predictions, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton has to say. Sutton has nailed his last seven UCL sides picks, returning +712.5. Here are Sutton's top UEFA Champions League goalscorer picks for Wednesday. Don't forget, you can catch every UEFA Champions League match on Paramount+.

PSG vs. Aston Villa, 3 p.m. ET

Pick: Ousmane Dembele (+120)

Ousmane Dembele should be well-rested after coming on as a sub in PSG's Ligue 1-clinching victory over Angers on Saturday. Dembele has been extremely effective all season for the Parisians, leading Ligue 1 with 21 goals in 26 matches. He's also been productive in the Champions League, scoring seven goals in 10 games. Dembele scored PSG's lone goal in the Round of 16 tie with Liverpool, and his quickness could be troublesome for an Aston Villa side that will likely concede the majority of possession in this match. Some betting sites are offering this as low as -105, but FanDuel Sportsbook is offering the best price at +120.

Barcelona vs. Dortmund, 3 p.m. ET

Pick: Raphina (+140)

Raphina found the back of the net in Barcelona's 3-2 victory over Borussia Dortmund in the league phase, and I think he'll score again on Wednesday. He also bagged a brace in Barcelona's home fixture against Benfica in the Round of 16. He's now totaled 11 goals in 10 Champions League fixtures this season, so we're getting great value with these odds. DraftKings Sportsbook is offering this prop at +140.

Pick: Serhou Guirassy (+250)

Serhou Guirassy registered two goals in the aforementioned loss to Barcelona in the league phase. Guirassy is Borussia Dortmund's main attacking threat and has been clinical in front of goal during UCL play. Across 12 matches in this competition, Guirassy has 10 goals and four assists. I don't expect Dortmund to create many scoring opportunities against Barcelona, but Guirassy has shown he doesn't need a lot of chances to find the back of the net.

How to get more Champions League picks

You've seen the best bets from Brandt Sutton for Wednesday. Now, visit SportsLine to get more picks from a team of soccer experts that have their finger on the pulse of the Champions League, and don't forget to watch the Champions League on Paramount+.