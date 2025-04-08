The UEFA Champions League quarterfinals will begin with two must-see matches on Tuesday on Paramount+. First up, Arsenal and reigning UCL champions Real Madrid will face off for the first time since 2019 at Emirates Stadium in London at 3 p.m. ET. The latest Arsenal vs. Real Madrid odds at BetMGM Sportsbook list the hosts as the +130 favorites (risk $100 to win $130) on the 90-minute money line, with Los Blancos as +220 underdogs. A draw is also priced at +220, and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

Meanwhile, an injury-riddle Bayern Munich will attempt to get a leg up on Inter Milan at Allianz Arena at 3 p.m. ET. The Bavarians are -110 favorites (risk $110 to win $100) to win that match, while the Inter are the +290 underdogs. A draw is priced at +250 with an over/under of 2.5 goals.

Arsenal vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m. ET

Arsenal vs. Real Madrid score prediction: Real Madrid 2, Arsenal 1

Both teams are dealing with injuries, but I'm backing the experience of Real Madrid to be the difference in this clash between European giants. Real Madrid's pace down the wing with Vinicius Jr., coupled with Kylian Mbappe roaming the middle of the pitch, could be too much for an Arsenal backline that will be missing several key pieces, including Takehiro Tomiyasu, Riccardo Calafiori, and Gabriel Magalhaes. Los Blancos secured a 3-2 victory at Man City in the first round of the knockout phase, and I'm backing the visitors to record another win in England on Tuesday. Mbappe is listed at +230 at FanDuel Sportsbook to score at anytime during the match.

Bayern vs. Inter Milan, 3 p.m. ET

Bayern vs. Inter Milan score prediction: Bayern 1, Inter 1

Inter Milan have been spectacular defensively in Champions League play, conceding just twice across 10 matches. The Italian giants recorded clean sheets against Manchester City, Arsenal, RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen, but they'll have their hands full against a Bayern attack that features world-class striker Harry Kane, who's scored 10 goals in 11 UCL fixtures. Inter will likely be fine with conceding possession and trying to spring the counter-attack against a Bayern backline that has conceded seven goals in their past five matches across all competitions. I expect we'll see a cagey affair in the first leg, leading to a 1-1 draw.

