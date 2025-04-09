The 2025 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals continues with two matches on Wednesday on Paramount+. First, Barcelona will try to stay dominant in tournament play when they host Borussia Dortmund at 3 p.m. ET. The Blaugrana are undefeated in 22 straight matches across all competition and already defeated the Bundesliga side, 3-2, in the Champions League group stage. The latest Barcelona vs. Dortmund odds at BetMGM Sportsbook list the hosts as the -275 favorites (risk $275 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Dortmund as the +625 underdogs. A draw is priced at +425, and the over/under for total goals is 3.5.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain try to extend their three-game UCL winning streak when they host Premier League side Aston Villa at 3 p.m. ET. PSG are -275 favorites (risk $275 to win $100) to win that match, while the Villans are the +625 underdogs. A draw is priced at +400 with an over/under of 3.5 goals.

UEFA Champions League picks for Wednesday.

Barcelona vs. Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m. ET

Barcelona vs. Dortmund score prediction: Barcelona 3, Dortmund 1

Barcelona will be frustrated after drawing 1-1 with Real Betis at home over the weekend, which could spell trouble for Borussia Dortmund. Barcelona secured a 3-2 win at Dortmund when these two clubs met in the league phase of this competition on Dec. 11. Dortmund managed just two shots on target despite playing at home, while Barcelona finished with 13 total shots, including eight on target. I expect Barcelona to come out looking to make a statement and take a comfortable lead back to Germany for the second leg. Barcelona are priced at -290 on the three-way money line at FanDuel Sportsbook, who Barcelona covering -1.5 would return -102.

PSG vs. Aston Villa, 3 p.m. ET

PSG vs. Aston Villa score prediction: PSG 2, Aston Villa 1

PSG clinched the Ligue 1 title with their 1-0 victory over Angers over the weekend, but the Parisians will face a tough test against Aston Villa on Wednesday. The Villans have won seven consecutive matches across all competitions, scoring two or more goals six times during that stretch. PSG lost to Liverpool 1-0 at home in the Round of 16, despite outshooting the Reds 27-2, including 10-1 on target. PSG will look to learn from that match and come out with a purpose against an Aston Villa side that is making its first-ever appearance in the Champions League quarterfinals. The Parisians will do enough to claim the victory on home soil, but Aston Villa will still have everything to play for next week at Villa Park. PSG are -270 on the three-way money line at DraftKings Sportsbook.

