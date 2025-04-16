Two tantalizing 2025 UEFA Champions League quarterfinal ties will unfold on Wednesday. Arsenal put on an impressive display in their 3-0 victory against Real Madrid in the first leg, but now the Gunners must go on the road to face the defending champions. The latest Real Madrid vs. Arsenal odds from DraftKings Sportsbook list the hosts as the -130 favorites (risk $130 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, while the Gunners are +320 underdogs. A draw is priced at +310, and the over/under for total goals is 3.5.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan holds a 2-1 advantage ahead of their home tilt against Bayern Munich thanks to a game-winner in the 88th minute from Davide Frattesi. The Bavarians are +150 favorites (risk $100 to win $150) to win that match, while Inter are +165 underdogs. A draw is priced at +265 with an over/under of 2.5 goals. Both games are set to kick off at 3 p.m. ET on Paramount+, which you can now get with a 7-day free trial.

Real Madrid vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m. ET

Real Madrid vs. score prediction: Real Madrid 2, Arsenal 1

Real Madrid will have to play desperately after suffering a 3-0 defeat in the first leg, which could open up a backline that has had trouble conceding goals in recent weeks. Real Madrid have conceded two or more goals in four of their last five matches across all competitions. Arsenal will likely deploy a defensive shape in the early going and then look to counter later in the match when Real Madrid is forced to throw numbers forward. Kylian Mbappe will want to atone for his red card over the weekend, and I think he'll lead Real Madrid to victory in this one, but the Gunners will do enough to advance to the semis. Mbappe is +100 at FanDuel Sportsbook to score anytime during the match.

Inter Milan vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m. ET

Inter Milan vs. Bayern Munich score prediction: Inter 2, Bayern Munich 1

Inter Milan have conceded just three goals across 11 matches in Champions League play this season. Inter have also won all five matches they've played at home during this competition, which includes a 2-1 victory over Feyenoord in the Round of 16. Bayern Munich have given up two goals in three of their last four matches and will remain without starting goalkeeper and captain Manuel Neuer (calf) on Wednesday. Given Inter's defensive discipline and Bayern's leaky backline, I'm backing the home side to record another tight victory on Wednesday.

