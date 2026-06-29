2026 FIFA World Cup bracket, results, scores : Round of 32 results, round of 16 matchups, path to the final

It's the business end of the 2026 World Cup and every team left in the tournament knows what their path to the final is set to be. The 48 teams involved in the tournament were knocked down to 32 at the end of the group stage. The tournament will now move into the knockout phase, and it's do-or-die single elimination from this point on. The first-of-its kind 12 group group stage sent 12 first-place teams, 12 second-place teams and the eight best third-place teams to this stage of the tournament, and now it's time to see who will be left standing.
The field has an interesting set of matchups. The United States men's national team take on Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday July 1, with the winner prorgressomg to take on the victor of Belgium vs. Senegal in the round of 16. Elsewhere in the bracket the round of 32 has a rematch of the 2016 Euro final between Croatia and Portugal, remarkably with stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric still leading their teams. Then there's two of the tournaments most exciting upstarts, Norway, led by striker extraordinaire Erling Haaland and Ivory Coast and their teenage sensation Yan Diomande.
Canada have also already made history by defeating South Africa, handing them their first knockout stage win in the country's history.
Here's all you need to know ahead of the round of 32 and the upcoming round of 16:
Current World Cup bracket
Round of 32 results
- South Africa 0, Canada 1
- Brazil 2, Japan 1
- June 29: Germany (Group E winner) vs. Paraguay (Group D third place) - Gillette Stadium, Foxborough
- June 29: Netherlands (Group F winner) vs. Morocco (Group C runner-up) - Estadio Monterrey, Monterrey, Mexico
- June 30: Ivory Coast (Group E runner-up) vs. Norway (Group I runner-up) - AT&T Stadium, Arlington
- June 30: France (Group I winner) vs. Sweden (Group F third place) - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
- June 30: Mexico (Group A winner) vs. Ecuador (Group E third place) - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City
- July 1: England (Group L winner) vs. DR Congo (Group K third place) - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
- July 1: Belgium (Group G winner) vs. Senegal (Group I third place) - Lumen Field, Seattle
- July 1: United States (Group D winner) vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina (Group B third place) - Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara
- July 2: Spain (Group H winner) vs. Austria (Group J runner-up) - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood
- July 2: Switzerland (Group B winner) vs. Algeria (Group J third place) - Vancouver Stadium, Vancouver, Canada
- July 2: Portugal (Group K runner-up) vs. Croatia (Group L runner-up) - Toronto Stadium, Toronto, Canada
- July 3: Australia (Group D runner-up) vs. Egypt (Group G runner-up) - AT&T Stadium, Arlington
- July 3: Argentina (Group J winner) vs. Cabo Verde (Group H runner-up) - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens
- July 3: Colombia (Group K winner) vs. Ghana (Group L third place) - Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City
Round of 16 bracket projection
As of Monday, June 29, 3 p.m. ET. The teams in bold have been confirmed.
- July 4 -- 1 p.m. ET: Canada vs. Netherlands/Morocco - NRG Stadium, Houston, United States
- July 4 -- 5 p.m. ET: Germany/Paraguay vs. France/Sweden - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, United States
- July 5 -- 4 p.m. ET: Brazil/Japan vs. Ivory Coast/Norway - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, United States
- July 5 -- 8 p.m. ET: Mexico/Ecuador vs. England/DR Congo - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico
- July 6 -- 3 p.m. ET: Portugal/Croatia vs. Spain/Austria - AT&T Stadium, Dallas, United States
- July 6 -- 8 p.m. ET: United States/Bosnia-Herzegovina vs. Belgium/Senegal - Lumen Field, Seattle, United States
- July 7 -- 12 p.m. ET: Argentina/Cabo Verde vs. Australia/Egypt - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, United States
- July 7 -- 4 p.m. ET: Switzerland/Algeria vs. Colombia/Ghana - BC Place, Vancouver, Canada
Eliminated teams in the round of 32
- South Africa
- Japan
Eliminated teams at the group stage
- Qatar
- Panama
- Tunisia
- Turkiye
- Haiti
- Jordan
- Czechia
- Curacao
- Iraq
- Uruguay
- Saudi Arabia
- New Zealand
- Scotland
- Uzbekistan
- Iran