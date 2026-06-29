2026 FIFA World Cup bracket, results, scores : Round of 32 results, round of 16 matchups, path to the final

It's the business end of the 2026 World Cup and every team left in the tournament knows what their path to the final is set to be. The 48 teams involved in the tournament were knocked down to 32 at the end of the group stage. The tournament will now move into the knockout phase, and it's do-or-die single elimination from this point on. The first-of-its kind 12 group group stage sent 12 first-place teams, 12 second-place teams and the eight best third-place teams to this stage of the tournament, and now it's time to see who will be left standing.

The field has an interesting set of matchups. The United States men's national team take on Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday July 1, with the winner prorgressomg to take on the victor of Belgium vs. Senegal in the round of 16. Elsewhere in the bracket the round of 32 has a rematch of the 2016 Euro final between Croatia and Portugal, remarkably with stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric still leading their teams. Then there's two of the tournaments most exciting upstarts, Norway, led by striker extraordinaire Erling Haaland and Ivory Coast and their teenage sensation Yan Diomande.

Canada have also already made history by defeating South Africa, handing them their first knockout stage win in the country's history.

Here's all you need to know ahead of the round of 32 and the upcoming round of 16:

Current World Cup bracket

CBS Sports

Round of 32 results

South Africa 0, Canada 1

Brazil 2, Japan 1

June 29: Germany (Group E winner) vs. Paraguay (Group D third place) - Gillette Stadium, Foxborough



vs. - Gillette Stadium, Foxborough June 29: Netherlands (Group F winner) vs. Morocco (Group C runner-up) - Estadio Monterrey, Monterrey, Mexico

vs. - Estadio Monterrey, Monterrey, Mexico June 30: Ivory Coast (Group E runner-up) vs. Norway (Group I runner-up) - AT&T Stadium, Arlington

vs. - AT&T Stadium, Arlington June 30: France (Group I winner) vs. Sweden (Group F third place) - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

vs. - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford June 30: Mexico (Group A winner) vs. Ecuador (Group E third place) - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City

vs. - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City July 1: England (Group L winner) vs. DR Congo (Group K third place) - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

vs. - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta July 1: Belgium (Group G winner) vs. Senegal (Group I third place) - Lumen Field, Seattle

vs. - Lumen Field, Seattle July 1: United States (Group D winner) vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina (Group B third place) - Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara

vs. - Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara July 2: Spain (Group H winner) vs. Austria (Group J runner-up) - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood

vs. (Group J runner-up) - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood July 2: Switzerland (Group B winner) vs. Algeria (Group J third place) - Vancouver Stadium, Vancouver, Canada

vs. (Group J third place) - Vancouver Stadium, Vancouver, Canada July 2: Portugal (Group K runner-up) vs. Croatia (Group L runner-up) - Toronto Stadium, Toronto, Canada



vs. - Toronto Stadium, Toronto, Canada July 3: Australia (Group D runner-up) vs. Egypt (Group G runner-up) - AT&T Stadium, Arlington

vs. - AT&T Stadium, Arlington July 3: Argentina (Group J winner) vs. Cabo Verde (Group H runner-up) - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

vs. - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens July 3: Colombia (Group K winner) vs. Ghana (Group L third place) - Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City

Round of 16 bracket projection

As of Monday, June 29, 3 p.m. ET. The teams in bold have been confirmed.

July 4 -- 1 p.m. ET: Canada vs. Netherlands/Morocco - NRG Stadium, Houston, United States

vs. Netherlands/Morocco - NRG Stadium, Houston, United States July 4 -- 5 p.m. ET: Germany/Paraguay vs. France/Sweden - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, United States

July 5 -- 4 p.m. ET: Brazil/Japan vs. Ivory Coast/Norway - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, United States

July 5 -- 8 p.m. ET: Mexico/Ecuador vs. England/DR Congo - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico

July 6 -- 3 p.m. ET: Portugal/Croatia vs. Spain/Austria - AT&T Stadium, Dallas, United States

July 6 -- 8 p.m. ET: United States/Bosnia-Herzegovina vs. Belgium/Senegal - Lumen Field, Seattle, United States

July 7 -- 12 p.m. ET: Argentina/Cabo Verde vs. Australia/Egypt - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, United States

July 7 -- 4 p.m. ET: Switzerland/Algeria vs. Colombia/Ghana - BC Place, Vancouver, Canada

Eliminated teams in the round of 32

South Africa



Japan

Eliminated teams at the group stage

Qatar

Panama

Tunisia

Turkiye

Haiti

Jordan

Czechia

Curacao

Iraq

Uruguay

Saudi Arabia

New Zealand

Scotland

Uzbekistan

Iran