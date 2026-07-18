2026 World Cup final predictions, expert picks: Will Lionel Messi and Argentina crack Spain's elite defense?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup comes down to this -- Argentina against Spain on Sunday at MetLife Stadium, with the biggest trophy in the sport is on the line. With all of the ingredients of another epic final, it's the defending champions chasing history against the reigning European champions looking for their second star.

Argentina got here the hard way, needing a stunning late comeback to break English hearts in the semifinal and keep Lionel Messi's dream of back-to-back titles alive. No side have repeated as champions since Brazil in 1958 and 1962, and Lionel Scaloni's team are doing everything they can to give their country another incredible moment.



Spain, meanwhile, have been the tournament's most complete side, riding a wave led by their discipline, organization and balance, all the way to their second-ever men's World Cup final.

So who wins it? Here's who our experts have lifting the trophy on Sunday.

Here's how we think things will play out:

World Cup final picks



Pardeep Cattry Francesco Porzio Chuck Booth Matt Norlander Sandra Herrera Mike Goodman Igor Mello Roger Gonzalez Champions Argentina Argentina Spain Spain Spain Spain Spain Argentina Man of the Match Lionel Messi Lionel Messi Rodri Fabian Ruiz

Unai Simon Mikel Oyarzabal Mikel Oyarzabal Julian Alvarez

Who must step up alongside Lionel Messi for Argentina?

Julian Alvarez: The answer to this question is technically no one -- Messi's singular abilities well and truly allow him to raise his teammates' level all on his own. That said, Julian Alvarez is as well-positioned to have an important day as any of his Argentina teammates. He entered the World Cup in the form of his life, even if he has just one goal to show for it at the World Cup, and has a habit of creating chances for his colleagues. That one goal at the tournament was a pretty vital one -- it was the go-ahead goal in their quarterfinal win over Switzerland, demonstrating an ability to rise to the occasion when the time calls for it. -- Pardeep Cattry

Julian Alvarez: Every Batman needs his Robin, and with Lionel Messi attracting so much attention by himself, it lets other members of the Argentina squad get space to operate in. Spain isn't a side who will allow much space, but for someone with a shot like Alvarez, if he can get onto the end of one good chance, that could be enough to break the game open and allow Argentina to control the tempo. -- Chuck Booth

Lautaro Martinez: The Inter captain once again proved decisive against England, scoring the late winner to seal a 2-1 victory and send Argentina to their second World Cup final in four years. It was a defining moment for Lautaro Martinez, who had often faced criticism for his performances with the national team. This time, however, he looks like a completely different player from the one seen in Qatar in 2022, where an ankle injury severely affected his displays. -- Francesco Porzio

Do you think Argentina will aim to make it slow and physical like vs. England?

Yes: Argentina have rightly earned the title of World Cup villains and when you listen to head coach Lionel Scaloni, he seems to have a subtle understanding of the fact that they have ridden their luck a bit this summer. That does not mean the strategy is not a winning one, though, and one would be hard-pressed to find a competitor who would turn away from a victorious approach with a trophy on the line, no matter how ugly it is. It may not be the only strategy Argentina break out on Sunday -- against England, they actually started to play a more routine, attack-minded game in the second half -- but there's a reasonable argument to make that a little physicality will throw off the quietly ruthless Spain. -- Pardeep Cattry

Absolutely: One of Argentina's best ways to try and come out of this with a victory is to attempt to get Spain to foul early and often. Marc Cucurella's aggression is an area that could be targeted, and with needing to keep Spain's passing tempo off balance, it's hard to do that without being physical early and often. Of course, there's a line for that as France learned, conceding an early penalty to Lamine Yamal, but if Argentina can stay within that line, it'll be a long day. -- Chuck Booth

Yes: As they demonstrated against England in the semifinal, Argentina are likely to adopt a physical approach once again, with Enzo Fernandez and Leandro Paredes expected to play a key role in that aspect. -- Francesco Porzio

With Lamine Yamal trying to find his best, who is Spain's key player?

Rodri: There was no guarantee that Rodri would become downright crucial to Spain's success at age 30 and after an ACL injury that seemed to get the better of him for some time. Rodri, though, has offered a stark reminder of why he is a Ballon d'Or winner and has been the perfect metronome for a team that subtly takes their opponents out of the game. He is somehow a jack of all trades and a master of them all, key to Spain's strategy to getting the ball, keeping it and ensuring the opposition has no answer to that strategy. -- Pardeep Cattry

Rodri: Spain doesn't have many irreplaceable players in Luis de la Fuente's team, but Rodri just may be one. He's been the most accurate passer at the World Cup while getting involved in every facet of the game. Their captain, Rodri, sets the tone and will be tasked with containing Messi and Enzo Fernandez. If Rodri controls the game, it's curtains for Argentina. -- Chuck Booth

Mikel Oyarzabal: He has been the standout player of the tournament, delivering consistently outstanding performances while recording five goals and one assist in seven World Cup matches. While Lamine Yamal and also Nico Williams are not at their best, Spain are lacking a proper number nine and Oyarzabal delivered what Luis de la Fuente needed. -- Francesco Porzio

What is the one under-the-radar player who could be the difference?

Pedro Porro: Spain's attack-minded right back has stolen the spotlight on a handful of occasions this summer, scoring two goals at his first World Cup including one in Tuesday's semifinal win over France. He might just pop off again on Sunday, too, offering another option in attack since he can make overlapping runs on a team that loves holding the ball. Pedro Porro's defensive resolve, though, will also be key if Argentina emphasize the wide areas and commit to waves of attack in the way they did against England. -- Pardeep Cattry

Nico Williams: Argentina have struggled to defend against wingers all tournament, and while Nico Williams was expected to be a starter for Spain coming into the World Cup, injuries have stopped him from having the World Cup that was expected, but coming off the bench, the Athletic Club man can absolutely change the tie. Just when Argentina are getting tired of needing to keep up with Spain, depth makes a massive difference. -- Chuck Booth

Alex Baena: He has been a starter throughout the tournament and is considered a key player by Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente. Baena may not be the first name that comes to mind, but he is the kind of player capable of producing decisive moments on the biggest stage. In a match as significant as a World Cup final, his creativity and work rate could prove crucial. -- Francesco Porzio

Who wins and why?

Argentina: It feels like Argentina's luck is supposed to run out sooner rather than later, every single game that has come and gone since the group stage offering an exit ramp that the reigning champions are driving towards before drifting sharply away from it. The World Cup final offers one final chance to call time on a peculiar but entertaining run, Spain's ability to suck the life out of the opponent seemingly hard to rival. The one lesson of this World Cup, though, seems to be to bet against Argentina at your own risk. They will likely find some inexplicable way to survive on Sunday and win an almost-unprecedented second consecutive title. -- Pardeep Cattry

Spain: Argentina's comebacks have been impressive, but they've also required teams to make mistakes, and if you're trying to bait Spain into a mistake instead of taking the game to them, you have already lost. It's an interesting balance when Argentina haven't been at their best until going behind in a game, but facing Spain's defense, that won't bode well. -- Chuck Booth

Argentina: Spain have the stronger and more complete squad, but Argentina have carried a different aura throughout this World Cup. There is a sense that this team is destined for another win after 2022, driven by Lionel Messi, who is likely playing in his final World Cup. The Argentine captain has been exceptional, scoring eight goals in seven matches. -- Francesco Porzio

Man of the Match?

Lionel Messi: Is this answer basic? Of course it is, but it will also be the right one. If Argentina get their hands on the World Cup trophy yet again, it will be because Messi pulled off another one of his indescribably amazing feats. -- Pardeep Cattry

Rodri: If Spain will win the World Cup, considering that they aren't a team who will run up the score, their captain will have to put in a massive shift keeping Enzo Fernandez and Lionel Messi quiet. -- Chuck Booth

Lionel Messi: Imagine playing the last World Cup game and winning it. Well, this is what I'm hoping to witness on Sunday. -- Francesco Porzio