Las Vegas will host the 2026 World Cup draw according to a report from ESPN. The draw in Las Vegas is set to take place on Dec. 5th and define the group stage of the 48 teams involved in the tournament next summer in the United States, Mexico and Canada. Pedro Cedillo, Pachuca executive told ESPN he's expecting the draw to take place in Las Vegas.

"I understand it will be in Las Vegas, and that's where we need to be present to provide information about the city of Pachuca, the state of Hidalgo and the two venues we have. On December 5, if I'm not mistaken, is precisely the day the draw takes place, or at the beginning of December." FIFA has not yet confirmed either the date or location for the draw.

When the United States hosted the 1994 World Cup the draws also took place in the Nevada city, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, but the venue is already booked for December 5. The Sphere was also reported to be a potential venue for the draws, but the report suggests it won't take place there, perhaps due to a conflict with the Zac Brown Band performing there that night.

The 11 cities that will host the World Cup in the United States are divided by three regions: New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, Boston, Miami and Atlanta in the East, Kansas City, Dallas and Houston in the Central region and Los Angeles, Seattle and the San Francisco Bay Area for the West. Guadalajara, Monterrey and Mexico City and the venues hosting the tournament in Mexico while Toronto and Vancouver will host matches in Canada. The final of the 2026 World Cup will take place on July 19, 2026, at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.