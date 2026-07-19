2026 World Cup final picks, odds, predictions: Best bets for Argentina vs. Spain on Sunday

The 2026 World Cup comes to a conclusion on Sunday afternoon with Spain vs. Argentina in the World Cup final. Spain has been the most dominant team in the tournament, allowing just one goal en route to the final. Argentina is the defending champion, led by star striker Lionel Messi. The latest 2026 World Cup odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list Spain as -148 favorites to win the title and Argentina as +128 underdogs.

Messi is +100 to score or assist in the final, and SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer is taking Messi at that price. Experts Martin Green and Matt Severance have also weighed in on the final and revealed their World Cup best bets. Before locking in your 2026 World Cup picks and other World Cup bets on betting sites like FanDuel, be sure to check out top picks from the team of experts at SportsLine.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, the FA Cup, and much more. He's been red-hot on his soccer betting picks in 2026, posting a 31-13-2 record and returning over $1,200 of profit on his Champions League picks, and is on a profitable 27-18-2 run on WC picks. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Top World Cup picks for Spain vs. Argentina

Spain vs. Argentina: Spain to win in regulation (+130)

Spain vs. Argentina: Under 2.5 goals (-148)

Spain vs. Argentina: Lionel Messi to score or assist (+100)

Spain vs. Argentina: Spain to win in regulation (+130)

"Spain won their last three games in regulation time, despite playing against three of the world's best teams: France, Belgium, and Portugal. The Spaniards are on a six-game winning streak, and they'll be full of confidence after absolutely dominating France in the semifinals," Green said. "They look vastly superior to Argentina in midfield. Of course, Argentina have elite attackers, but so do France, and the likes of Mbappé, Dembélé, and Olise couldn't create anything against this relentless Spain team. They're so neat and tidy in possession, and so disciplined and well-drilled out of possession, so they should win this game pretty comfortably."

Spain vs. Argentina: Under 2.5 goals (-148)

"I was hoping it was England's year but hard to beat the unstoppable Lionel Messi in his final WC game against the impenetrable Spanish defense," Severance said. "It's the first time since the FIFA rankings began in 1992 that the top-two teams in the world will meet in the World Cup final. Spain is the first team to get this far since Italy in 2006 while only allowing one goal in the entire tournament. The final is usually low scoring (cautious clubs in the first half) .... just not the past two. But those each involved France."

Spain vs. Argentina: Lionel Messi to score/assist (+100)

"The "Team of Destiny" Argentina have found their way to the finals after their comeback win over England in the semi-finals," Eimer said. "This is such a difficult team to bet against because it seems like the momentum, the intangibles, and the whole team is moving in their direction. Messi has now scored or assisted in every single one of their World Cup matches so far, with eight goals and five assists."