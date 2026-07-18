2026 World Cup final: U.S. President Donald Trump to attend; FIFA will present championship rings

United States President Donald J. Trump will attend the World Cup final on Sunday between Spain and Argentina at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, the White House confirmed. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced the expected decision on Thursday, saying that it would be "a fitting conclusion to a tournament that showcased America's ability to host the world on the grandest stage." Meanwhile, FIFA has also announced that it will present winners' rings to the players of the team that wins the final, awarding the piece of jewelry that has become synonymous with the championship teams of leagues like the NFL and the NBA.

Here's what to know:

Trump to attend World Cup final

Trump is expected to present the World Cup trophy to the winners of the tournament but has not attended any of the 102 World Cup game so far, missing the United States matches as well. However, his increasingly close relationship with FIFA President Gianni Infantino has come under intense media scrutiny, particularly after FIFA lifted Folarin Balogun's red card suspension ahead of the round of 16 clash against Belgium. A decision that, according to Trump himself, was made following his personal request. Mauricio Pochettino's side lost 4-1 against Belgium and were knocked out by the Red Devils.

It's common for the heads of state or government of host nations to attend the World Cup final. While Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has confirmed he will be in attendance, Argentine President Javier Milei will not, according to reports.

FIFA to present rings

FIFA have announced that on Sunday, the World Cup champions will be crowned not only with the trophy and prestigious gold medals but also with a "new symbol of triumph." In fact, the tournament winners will also receive championship rings, "bringing one of the most recognizable American sporting traditions to the global game."

FIFA stated:

"Each ring will be part of a strictly limited edition of just 2,026 individually numbered pieces, a direct tribute to the tournament itself. Of these, 30 will be presented to the victorious team, while 1,996 will be made available to fans worldwide as an Official Licensed Product, allowing supporters to own a unique piece of FIFA World Cup 2026 history. One side of the ring proudly features the FIFA World Cup trophy, while the other will be customised to reflect the identity of the winning team. Each ring will be individually numbered, custom-fitted and delivered with its own certificate of authenticity.

"Immediately after the final, the captain and head coach of the winning team will receive temporary rings to commemorate the occasion. Each of the 30 rings for the winners will then be customised before being officially presented at a later date, ensuring the perfect lifelong fit for an achievement that will echo through eternity."