2026 World Cup: Is this England star Harry Kane's last ever shot at international glory?

A decade on from the lowest moment in their history, that defeat to Iceland at Euro 2016 that brought legitimate questions about their ongoing status among international football's great powers, England's role as a serious outfit looks secure.

Their league is ensconced as the great power of the club game and the Elite Player Performance Plan has established a pathway for homegrown talent to break through. Among those who have already made it, many of the best — Bukayo Saka, Marc Guehi, Jude Bellingham — might reasonably believe that their best summer tournament will come after 2026. The back-to-back European champions at Under-21 level should deepen the player pool for senior manager Thomas Tuchel, now signed up for the home Euros in two years' time.

There will be more chances for England. Will there for prime Harry Kane?

It is worth starting with the caveat of prime Kane. The England captain turns 33 just after this tournament. The ankle injuries that dogged his final years at Tottenham have not entirely subsided, but he was still able to play over 4,000 minutes for Bayern Munich this season. Kane has made plain his intention to stick with England after the World Cup. Why wouldn't he? He is in the form of his life.

A Ballon d'Or contender

The raw output of Kane in 2025-26 has been astonoshing. A return of 61 goals in all competitions during the club season is staggering stuff, the fifth most all-time by a player in the European game. None of the other great forwards who have had the dubious fortune to share their best years with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo -- Luis Suarez, Robert Lewandowski, Zlatan Ibrahimovic -- can match that output.

Even Ronaldo in his pomp has not bettered Kane's year. Had Vincent Kompany not eased up his minutes in April around a Champions League semifinal, then Bayern's No .9 might well have got the five extra goals he needed to match the great Gerd Muller's seasonal record for the Bavarians. Regardless, the Kane of this season is in esteemed company.

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The sort that really should mark him out as a Ballon d'Or contender no matter what he does at the World Cup. And make no mistake, Kane is not shying away from conversations about individual awards. He has earned the right not to.

"I'd probably say I'll be up there, for sure," Kane told L'Equipe prior to joining up with the England squad. "With the season I've had, with winning the trophies and the numbers I've reached, I think I'll be in that conversation.

"If I win the World Cup on top of that ... You would imagine it would be one of the England players. When you look at some of the past winners of the Ballon d'Or, for sure it comes down to the big games, the big tournaments, and you add that on top of what I've achieved this year, I think I'll be up there."

Kane says he is not the sort to run a Ballon d'Or campaign anywhere but on the field. He has done that in 2025-26. He arrives in the United States in just as good form as he started the season. What has been remarkable about Kane this season is that his levels have never really dropped. Just look at his trendline for expected goals per 90.

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No great spikes, no great dips, no period of even 10 games where he was a little bit off color, particularly when you bear in mind that output even a smidge below an expected goal per 90 still marks you out as the best striker in the game. That consistency reflects a player who understands his game better than ever, both his flaws and weaknesses.

Kane will never again be a forward who looks to stretch play in behind the defensive line. So, for the most part, he doesn't really bother, trusting his timing over his pace. Among 189 center forwards who played over 900 minutes in Europe's top five leagues last season, Kane ranked 177th for distance sprinted per 90 minutes, averaging less than 200 metres at full pelt, according to Gradient Sports. He understood that others would do that for Bayern.

That is not to say that he was not covering ground. The average center forward covered around nine and a half kilometres per 90. Kane was at over 10. That speaks to what we know about England's all-time record goalscorer. When he is off form, it is rarely because he is not covering; it is either due to injuries robbing him of even the burst to get back into the box or because the wrong supporting cast fail to exploit the space he leaves for them when he drops off the frontline.

How do England get the best out of Kane?

Tuchel, who coached his No. 9 for a season in Bavaria, seems to understand the importance of both issues. Kane was rested for the Japan friendly in March as a precaution and played just the first half of Saturday's friendly vs. New Zealand, scoring the game's lone goal. with another friendly against Costa Rica set for Wednesday. Surprisingly, taking two additional strikers in Ollie Watkins and Ivan Toney was also an indication that England want to ease the workload on their predecessor.

Then again, when it matters most, Kane will play. He is their best attacker and most likely scorer. So long as that is true, then it makes complete sense that Tuchel favors players around his captain that suit his skills. What England can't have is a repeat of Euro 2024, when their captain was playing his normal game only to discover that there were several other attackers wanting the ball in the same spot.

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In the image above, Phil Foden gets about as close to Kane as Jannik Vestergaard. The England skipper draws three Danish bodies to him before offloading possession to a teammate. The space should have opened up, but none of the trio playing off Kane have moved to fill it. That was the tale of the tournament. It was hard to argue by the end of that summer that Kane was not part of the problem either -- in spite of his insistence to the contrary, he looked rather injured -- but his teammates did not help it.

That should change. There is a reason why Tuchel did not feel compelled to find room for Foden or Cole Palmer; their form did not justify making stylistic compromises. Tuchel has spoken about not naming the best 26 players; speaking in November, his assistant Anthony Barry put it in more vivid terms.

"If you build a band and you put 11 lead singers on the stage and throw them one mic, will they produce top music?" he said. "I'm pretty sure it won't happen. You need drummers, guitars, backing singers."

Kane is the leading man. It makes sense to think of the rest of the attack in terms of how they complement his unique textures. All bar one of the head coach's 12 games in charge before he named the World Cup squad saw him start one of Noni Madueke, Anthony Gordon or Marcus Rashford, all three players whose first instinct is to run away from the ball and into space. Look at how that clicked in Serbia, where England's central attackers Kane and Morgan Rogers drag the line high and the latter flicks it through for one of the four runners ready to burst.

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That is an England that suits Kane's skills. In 2026 that should still be the priority.

So, can they win the World Cup?

Will getting the right team to exploit their Ballon d'Or contender be enough to end 60 years of hurt? Well, as with every team, probably not. There is no clear-cut number one favorite but instead around six teams who might realistically have a 10-20% chance. The talent in Tuchel's squad is indisputable.

It will need to be. The prospective path to the final looks a tricky one. If they and Mexico top their groups as expected, then England would have to go to the Estadio Azteca and knock out a host. From there, it might be a case of hotfooting it to Miami and Brazil. Talk about pressure cooker atmospheres.

Of course, the environmental factors do not suit the English. They are doing everything they can to acclimatize to a North American summer, their pre-tournament camp under the Florida sun seeing the Three Lions squad trial palm-cooling devices to beat the heat. What England will need is what Barry termed a "heat-proof game model," which will presumably look like a way that they keep the ball and make the other team run themselves into the ground at 90-odd degrees.

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They might not have the Rodri that England's critics so often note as the differentiating factor between them and the eventual tournament winners, but no one except Spain have a true Rodri. What Tuchel does have is four players who ranked in the Premier League's top 30 for both touches and passes completed per 90 last season, the sort of players who can get on the ball and keep it.

Elliot Anderson averaged 0.01 more progressive passes than Rodri last season, and Opta's expected possession value model considered Declan Rice to be the second most valuable deeper-lying central midfielder in the division, trailing only Adam Wharton (leaving him out of the squad, weird one that). England have good passing then, and if qualifiers are anything to go on, their defense, which conceded no goals in eight games, should be pretty solid. After all, it's coached by Tuchel.

All the ingredients should be there then. A solid back six and a front five that is led by a player with a legitimate claim to be the best player on the planet right now. If this is Kane's last shot at the big time, it might be the best one he has yet had.