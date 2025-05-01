The 2026 FIFA World Cup is rapidly approaching, and its impact across soccer leagues in the United States is already shifting plans for domestic seasons. Major League Soccer long announced plans to pause its 2026 season during the entirety of the World Cup, and MLS commissioner Don Garber, MLS owners, and executives have tabled a shift in MLS schedules to align with the international calendar for now.

But with the majority of the 2026 World Cup set to take place across the United States, with select cities in Canada and Mexico, it will take plenty of moving parts to ensure the tournament is a success. Enter the National Women's Soccer League. While the NWSL doesn't own many of its facilities, it does have some in the upcoming World Cup markets set to host teams and matches in 2026. Does that mean some NWSL clubs could be displaced?

During the Associated Press Sports Editors commissioner meetings, NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman discussed some of the challenges and opportunities ahead of the tournament next summer.

How does a men's World Cup affect women's soccer?

As the World Cup approaches, the NWSL is actively evaluating how to leverage the global spotlight to amplify its own presence. While the tournament traditionally overshadows other soccer events, the NWSL sees an opportunity to engage fans and grow its audience, even as logistical challenges loom.

The NWSL's regular season typically runs from spring to fall, and it will overlap with the men's World Cup, which is set to take over stadiums across the United States, Canada, and Mexico during the summer of 2026. This presents a unique challenge for the league, as many of the soccer venues across the nation will be occupied by World Cup matches. Commissioner Berman acknowledged the complexities.

"When we realized two, three years ago that our season is going to overlap with the men's World Cup. In my mind, we're like, playing the whole time," she said. "We then learned that they're actually taking over all of our buildings, by the way, 'Oh, that's good to know,' and so it is forcing us to evaluate how we can show up and when we can show up, but this is not our World Cup. This is not our women playing."

Despite the hurdles, the league is determined to find creative ways to remain visible. Berman emphasized that while the men's World Cup is not centered on women's soccer, the NWSL still plans to "show up in some way, shape, or form." The league could explore alternatives, adjusted schedules, and strategic broadcast windows to ensure it doesn't fade into the background during the tournament.

Tapping into the World Cup audience

It's no secret that the World Cup attracts millions of viewers worldwide, and the NWSL aims to tap into that audience. Berman highlighted the league's intent to align its marketing and broadcast strategies with the tournament's momentum. The NWSL's goal could be to position itself as a complementary product, offering high-quality soccer to fans who are already immersed in the sport.

She also emphasized that the league wants to be part of significant "drumbeats," and with multiple major international events taking place in the western hemisphere over the next decade. Brazil is set to host the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup and the 2028 Olympics, and the 2031 FIFA Women's World Cup will take place in the United States. With the 2026 World Cup across Canada, Mexico, and the United States, the commissioner and the league also consider the 2026 event as part of those drumbeats.

Balancing logistics and innovation

It's important to note that when it comes to matchdays, none of the official 16 stadiums set to host in the United States are facilities where NWSL matches take place. The reference is about the usage of any of the few NWSL-specific facilities tied to potential base camps and training areas in the build-up to World Cup matchdays.

Still, even with the planning for the summer of 2026, the league is in the sorting stages of mapping out NWSL trainings and match days, while they narrow down how they want to be seen during a men's World Cup tournament.

"What that looks like and how that sticks with all the logistics that sometimes can stand in the way of innovation -- stadium availability, broadcast windows, all those things -- is what we're working through right now. If someone could manufacture 16 buildings for us to play in, we play," she quipped.

Currently, there are no official 2026 World Cup games in several NWSL markets. Portland, Chicago, San Diego, Salt Lake City, Washington D.C., Louisville, or North Carolina are all options to host in-season games, and in 2026, Denver will be an extra addition for NWSL match weeks when they join as an expansion side.

Looking ahead

While specific plans are still in development, the NWSL's commitment to staying relevant during the 2026 World Cup is clear. Whether through unique fan engagements, strategic scheduling, or through existing broadcast partners, the league is determined to make the most of the opportunity. As Berman alluded, it's not the women's World Cup, but the league expects to show up.