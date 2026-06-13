2026 World Cup parlay, best bets: Picks for Switzerland vs. Qatar, Brazil vs. Morocco and more on Saturday

One of the biggest sporting events you'll ever see is officially in full swing with the 2026 World Cup kicking off on Thursday. Matches are taking place all over North America, and we've got a loaded slate for Saturday, headlined by a Group C clash between Brazil and Morocco and Switzerland taking on Qatar in Group B. Morocco finished fourth in the 2022 World Cup, while Brazil are hoping for a better showing after getting knocked out by Croatia in the quarterfinals. Switzerland made it to the Round of 16 but were dominated by Portugal in the 2022 event.

The World Cup is always a big deal for sports bettors, and with so many key matches set for Saturday, we've put together a three-leg parlay at FanDuel for the third matchday, with picks courtesy of SportsLine's resident soccer betting experts. Before you make your own World Cup picks, you need to see Jon Eimer and Martin Green's plays.

Eimer is a longstanding fixture in CBS Sports and SportsLine's soccer betting coverage. He's gone 64-41-3 in his last 108 Italian Serie A picks and 17-9-2 in his last 28 German Bundesliga picks. Green went 18-8 in his last 26 picks in this year's Champions League. Anyone following their World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

World Cup parlay for Saturday, June 13

Switzerland -1.5 (-166)

-1.5 (-166) Morocco Double Chance (+115)

Double Chance (+115) Turkiye vs. Australia Both Teams To Score (-108)

FanDuel parlay price: +563

Switzerland -1.5 vs. Qatar (-166)

The Swiss side are the favorites to win Group B, and they're a resounding favorite over Qatar in this matchup at Levi's Stadium in California. Switzerland are expected to get off to a hot start in Group B, and Green is all-in on them winning this one in resounding fashion, especially given that they haven't lost since November 2024. "They have a stronger team than their group stage opponents, featuring the likes of Gregor Kobel, Granit Xhaka and Breel Embol," Green says. "By contrast, the betting odds suggest that Qatar will finish rock bottom of the group. The Qataris lost all three of their group stage games at the last World Cup, which doesn't bode well for their chances against this well-drilled Switzerland side."

Morocco Double Chance (+115)

Brazil are among the favorites to win the World Cup, and they kick off the competition in Group C play against Morocco, who finished fourth in the 2022 World Cup. FanDuel oddsmakers have the Brazilian side favored in this matchup, but Eimer is backing the Moroccans here, placing a half-unit on Morocco Double Chance (a Morocco win or a draw), calling them "a team you don't want to sleep on."

"This team is loaded with European talent like Brahim Diaz, Achraf Hakimi, Noussair Mazraoui and more," Eimer said. "They have world-class talent on every area of the pitch, with one of the more dominant defenses from Africa. Beating Morocco is going to take physical and mental fortitude from any team in this competition, and I expect Morocco to make a real push to top the group, as they fight for points against Brazil."

Turkiye-Australia Both Teams To Score (-108)

Turkey and Australia are in Group D, which also features the United States and Paraguay. The US are favored to win the group, with Turkey also expected to advance out of the group stage. Australia, on the other hand, are underdogs in Saturday's match and have the longest odds to win Group D. Eimer doesn't think Australia are the pushovers some believe they are, and while he thinks Turkey are likely to win on Saturday, he does think Australia are going to score, as they showed "serious fight" in qualifiers. "Frankly, I think Turkiye will score early in this match, forcing Australia to play a higher press to fight back, leading to more goals," Eimer said. "Australia won't go down without a fight, and we should have an exciting fixture on our hands."